Azerbaijan Considers Opportunities To Promote Investment Ties With Turkmenistan
"The strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan offers significant potential for the dynamic development of our economic relations.
Together with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Nokerguli Ataguliyev, we co-chaired the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Economic and Humanitarian Spheres between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.
Noting with satisfaction the positive outcomes of our joint efforts, we explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation and mutual investments across various sectors, including business, trade, energy, transport, industry, and agriculture," the post reads.
