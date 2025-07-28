LELO Launches SONATM 3 & SONATM 3 Cruise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SONA was invented to maximize pleasure and help you hone in on your deepest sensations while heightening your most elevated arousal. But we at LELO never rest on our laurels and thinks there's always room for improvement and refining the ways in which you can better worship your body, allowing yourself to experience those amazing Os. Cue in the latest edition to the SONA family - the S O N A TM 3 and S O N A TM 3 C r u i s e

LELO SONA 3

Female pleasure has long been misunderstood and under researched, and it is only now finally occupying a central position in the interest of sexology. The development of sex toys for women, particularly the invention of clitoral massagers, has contributed a lot to a better understanding of sexual pleasure.

In 2021, the Sexology Studies Unit of the CERNEP Research Center of the University of Almería carried out the study aimed at discovering the effects of SONA 2 Cruise on the female sexual response. The analysis revealed that women exposed to the use of SONA 2 Cruise enjoyed a significant increase in the intensity of their orgasms. This was the first such scientific study conducted on clitoral massagers and the subjective measurements of sexual response in 100 women and anatomical and vascular ultrasounds in 89 participants. The results showed that half of the participants reported SONA 2 as their preferred sex toy at the end of the study, while the frequency of orgasms with a partner increased by over 49%. Sexual arousal increased both when the toy was used solo and with a partner. Participants who used the device at the minimum frequency use (2-3 times per week) reported a significant increase in genital sensations, lubrication, and orgasm. So, it was only logical that this device would see its follow up.

Meet the SONATM 3 & SONATM 3 Cruise

As a pioneer in high-end pleasure products, LELO believes it's crucial to innovate and offer new avenues for those seeking enhanced pleasure experiences. With that in mind, it is introducing the latest addition to our highly popular SONA range, SONATM 3 & SONATM 3 Cruise. Harnessing the technology of sonic waves, SONATM 3 offers enhanced power to deliver even more intense orgasms.

Continuing the line of other LELO recent launches, the SONATM 3 is now app-controlled and crafted with real feel liquid silicone. The addition of real feel silicone enhances comfort and sensation for new and experienced users.

The new SONAs pack in a new technology so you can edge yourself to perfection and build up that explosive orgasm you deserve. The newly developed SmoothRiseTM technology aims to heighten your pleasure without distracting jumps in intensity, allowing you to glide through vibration modes effortlessly. This seamless, gradual build lets you focus solely on your satisfaction, ensuring every level is comfortable yet thrilling as you unlock the smoothest path to orgasm, one gentle rise at a time.

The SONATM 3 comes with 10 modes in total, two of which - Out of control and Finish me off - are added by connecting with LELO app, i.e. these are available only while online.

By connecting with LELO APP you can now also try a special new feature - the Love Bridge - that will bring your long distance relationship even closer. Come together with your partner and connect using the Love Bridge feature in your app. Set up your naughty but discreet chat room, seamlessly switch control over each other's LELO app-connected devices in real time, and explore new sensations no matter the distance.

