California Telecom Selects Callcabinet As Its Exclusive Compliance-Recording Partner For Its Ucaas Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Telecom, a nationwide leader in enterprise connectivity and managed services, today named CallCabinet, a Smarsh company, its exclusive compliance-recording partner for the company's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform . Available right away, this partnership enables seamless access to compliant call recording with AI-powered conversation analytics, delivered without any on-premises hardware and protected by enterprise-grade encryption. California Telecom's customers can now take advantage of transcription, sentiment analysis, and automated call quality assurance, among a host of other AI-driven features.

As part of California Telecom's AI Innovation Initiative , CallCabinet adds proven expertise in voice compliance and flexible deployment-allowing customers to capture every conversation inside a single, AI-searchable vault while meeting industry requirements with ease.

"Our mission is to remove complexity from business communications," said Jim Gurol, CEO of California Telecom . "Embedding CallCabinet directly into our UCaaS platform lets customers satisfy regulatory obligations and tap real-time voice intelligence-whether they're at headquarters, in a branch office, or working remotely."

"This partnership underscores the growing importance of scalable, compliance-grade recording across UCaaS environments," said Ryan Kahan, EVP Voice Interactions. "California Telecom's forward-thinking platform, combined with CallCabinet's AI and compliance capabilities, delivers a transformative experience for organizations that demand secure, intelligent conversation data solutions."

Highlights for California Telecom Customers



Built-in compliance – Supports PCI-DSS, HIPAA, MiFID II, GDPR, and other key standards-no additional hardware or maintenance.

Unlimited recording & storage – Capture and retain every call without minute caps or hidden quotas.

Secure by design – End-to-end encryption and geo-redundant storage keep recordings protected and always available.

Actionable AI insights – Automated transcription, multilingual sentiment scoring, and intuitive dashboards turn calls into data you can act on.

Quality-driven features – Optional screen recording, time-stamped notes, and evaluation workflows help teams coach and improve service. Rapid enablement – Existing UCaaS customers can have the service activated in just a few days, with no service disruption.

The joint solution is ready for enablement today . Current customers can contact their California Telecom account manager or visit californiatelecom/ai-sentiment-analysis to begin the activation process.

About California Telecom

California Telecom delivers enterprise-grade Internet, voice, managed services, 5G backup, and cybersecurity to businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Chino, California, the company is recognized on the MSP 501 for its rapid growth and customer-first approach.

For additional information visit Californiatelecom , and follow California Telecom on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About CallCabinet

CallCabinet's revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet's cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

For additional information visit CallCabinet , and follow CallCabinet on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook

