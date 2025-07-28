Greg Unis Named Chief Executive Officer Of J.Mclaughlin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With new leadership at the helm, J.McLaughlin is poised to refine its approach and build on its legacy, fueled by design, customer-centric strategies, and compelling brand storytelling. He will build on the strong foundation established by Kevin McLaughlin and the team, with a clear focus on amplifying the brand, expanding product offerings across women's & men's apparel and accessories, and deepening the brand's longstanding connection with its loyal customer base. With nearly 200 stores and a growing digital presence, Unis aims to bring J.McLaughlin to more people while preserving its distinct character and community-driven spirit.

"We're entering a new era," said Unis. "I'm honored to be part of the brand's evolution. I look forward to introducing it to new audiences and continuing to delight our existing ones. Alongside Kevin and our incredible team, we'll scale the business, drive creativity across all areas - product, marketing, and customer experience - and continue delivering on the timeless style and warm, personal service that define J.McLaughlin."

"Greg's passion for design and brand-building make him the right leader for this pivotal moment," said Kevin McLaughlin, Co-Founder of J.McLaughlin. "He understands what makes J.McLaughlin special and brings a fresh perspective to help us further engage with our customers and stay true to our roots."

"Greg's seamless transition from Board member to CEO is a testament to his leadership, deep appreciation for product and design, and broad operational expertise," said Steve Moore, Partner at Brentwood Associates. "We're confident he will drive the business forward while honoring the brand's heritage and unique identity."

Unis brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the fashion and retail industry, most recently serving as President of Victoria's Secret and Pink. Before joining Victoria's Secret in 2016, he held senior executive roles at Coach, Brooks Brothers, and Gap Inc., with a proven track record of success in merchandising, design, product, and global strategy. A seasoned, customer-focused executive, he combines business acumen with a deep passion for building brands and empowering teams.

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in 1977 by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin, J.McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand celebrated for its impeccably crafted sportswear, signature prints, and neighborhood-centric boutiques. With nearly 200 locations nationwide and a robust digital flagship, the company delivers modern classics with a distinctly welcoming spirit.

SOURCE J.McLaughlin