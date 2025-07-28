Ceph Storage Gets Simpler And Faster Thanks To New Collaboration Between Scaleflux, ICC, And Croit

ScaleFlux, ICC, and Croit have teamed up to launch a turnkey Ceph appliance that simplifies deployment, enhances performance, and boosts storage efficiency up to 4x-making enterprise-ready Ceph more accessible for AI and HPC workloads.

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration between ScaleFlux , ICC , and Croit brings simplicity, performance, and innovation to Ceph for NVMe-based storage in AI and high-performance computing environments.

Ceph has long been valued for its scalability to exabytes, open-source flexibility, and support for block, file, and object storage. But its complexity and lack of native storage acceleration have limited adoption-especially among teams building next-gen AI and HPC infrastructure. This partnership aims to solve that.

Together, the three companies have developed a turnkey Ceph storage appliance that removes operational complexity while enhancing performance. The integrated solution includes:



ScaleFlux's CSD5000 NVMe SSDs , featuring built-in data compression engines that expand effective storage capacity by up to 4x. A capability that is managed using industry-standard NVMe Thin Provisioned Namespace (TPN) commands.

Croit's enhanced Ceph management platform , which now supports automated configuration and monitoring of thin-provisioned namespaces. Croit has incorporated these changes into their advanced Ceph management product for easy deployment with 24x7 support, and will submit these updates upstream to the Ceph community. ICC's RAIO platform , a fully integrated and pre-configured Ceph storage appliance supporting up to 24 ScaleFlux CSD5000 SSDs, tailored to meet the demands of high-performance computing, AI, and enterprise workloads.

"Ceph has been a staple for scalable, flexible storage that won't break the bank on cost, but barriers around usability and performance limited its appeal for modern workloads," said Eric Pike, VP of Business Development at ScaleFlux. "With this collaboration, we're expanding Ceph's cost efficiency and performance all while enhancing ease-of-use for a broader range of users."

"Our goal was to make Ceph more accessible while preparing it for the demanding workloads of today and tomorrow," said Evan Miller, CEO at Croit North America Inc. "By integrating thin provisioning support into both the codebase and our management interface, we've made Ceph smarter and offloaded compression to the drives, and will make these improvements available to the Ceph community."

"We've combined the best of storage technology, software, and integration into a plug-and-play appliance that makes enterprise Ceph adoption not just feasible, but desirable," said Alexey Stoylar, CTO at ICC. "The RAIO system is built to deliver performance and simplicity, backed by ICC's global support infrastructure."

