ACI Learning Expands Access To Industry-Leading On-Demand Training Through Opensesame Partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a leading provider of professional development solutions for IT, cybersecurity, and audit professionals, today announced that its award-winning on-demand training library is now available through OpenSesame, a premier marketplace for curated elearning content.

This partnership brings ACI Learning's robust video-based training and hands-on labs to thousands of organizations seeking to upskill their workforce, drive performance, and build a culture of continuous learning.

Workforce-Ready Training, Now on OpenSesame

The addition of ACI Learning's on-demand courses to the OpenSesame platform gives organizations greater flexibility in how they deploy technical and professional training. Designed for today's learners, the content features concise, expert-led videos, practical demonstrations, and real-world applications that promote long-term retention and measurable outcomes.

Learners can explore training in key areas including:



IT & Networking – Topics such as Python scripting, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, and Cisco Meraki

Cybersecurity – Preparation for CISSP, CEH, and OWASP Top 10

Programming & Data – Courses in Python, Express, and data science tools like NumPy

PC Maintenance & Hardware – Step-by-step training for tech support teams Business Skills & Project Management – Content in Lean Six Sigma, PMP, CAPM, Agile, and more

Aligned to Certifications and Business Outcomes

With a focus on certification readiness and role-based learning, ACI Learning supports learners pursuing credentials in IT, cybersecurity, data science, and project management. Its modular training structure and immersive lab environments help professionals gain confidence and apply skills on the job.

A Strategic Move to Meet Growing Demand

"Today's organizations need more than just content-they need training that's proven to drive real outcomes," said Scott Horn, CEO of ACI Learning. "By partnering with OpenSesame, we're expanding access to our expert-led training and making it easier for companies to build the skilled, security-conscious teams they need to succeed."

Now Available to OpenSesame Customers

OpenSesame customers can now browse, preview, and integrate ACI Learning courses directly into their learning management systems. The partnership enhances the range of technical and professional development content available on the platform while making ACI Learning more accessible to global enterprises.

To explore ACI Learning's full course library on OpenSesame, visit: ACI Learning on OpenSesame

Media Contact: Kate Matty, ACI Learning Director of Content and Brand, [email protected]

SOURCE ACI Learning

