Qued Modernizes Load Scheduling To Mitigate Weather-Related Supply Chain Challenges

BROADLANDS, Va., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued , a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation, is setting a new standard in safeguarding supply chains from weather-related disruptions. Through its new advanced load appointment scheduling solution, Qued is equipping brokers, 3PLs, and carriers with real-time tools to identify and stop risks before they lead to major failures.

From relentless heatwaves to devastating hurricanes, extreme weather events increasingly jeopardize supply chain stability. These disruptions lead to spoilage of temperature-sensitive goods, surging detention costs, driver layovers, and rejected products, trends that are continuing to climb. Missed schedules not only cause food shipments to be turned away but also result in dry goods failing to reach retail shelves, eroding revenue and customer trust.

Engineered to mitigate these issues, Qued's dynamic rescheduling capabilities leverage real-time ETA data to automatically pinpoint at-risk pickups and deliveries. This enables immediate adjustments to shipment schedules, dramatically reducing the likelihood of service failures and financial losses.

“Far too often, weather-driven delays are dismissed with the assumption a driver can simply be 'worked in' later,” says Tom Curee, president of Qued.“However, overlooking the ripple effects on scheduling can wreak havoc on subsequent loads, compounding disruptions throughout the supply chain. With Qued's solution, teams are able to alleviate these complications.”

While manual scheduling processes struggle to keep pace with unfolding events, Qued's intelligent platform equips teams to instantly identify and act on emerging threats. When hundreds of shipments and thousands of stops are simultaneously at stake, Qued's technology delivers the power to swiftly realign schedules, preserving service levels and protecting bottom lines.

By arming logistics teams with AI-driven insights and automation, Qued ensures that weather is no longer an unpredictable force that derails operations, but a challenge that can be met with confidence and speed.

