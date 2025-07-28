VEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Opens New Office In Almaty Supporting The Digital Economy Of Kazakhstan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”), today announces the launch of Beeline Kazakhstan's new home base in Almaty, the business hub of Kazakhstan.

The new office space will be home to Beeline Kazakhstan's telecom, AI and digital services teams in a single, purpose-built environment, designed to foster cross-functional collaboration among teams and accelerating innovation. It will house around 500 professionals from across the VEON ecosystem in Kazakhstan, including Beeline and its enterprise services company QazCode, enhancing the delivery of superior customer experience and supporting the country's broader digital transformation.

The new office was officially inaugurated during a ceremony attended by Augie Fabela, VEON Chairman and Founder; Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO; Evgeny Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan ahead of VEON Group's annual strategy meetings in Kazakhstan.

“The distinctive quality of VEON's value proposition is turning our innovative capabilities into digital services for millions of customers quickly and efficiently. This new office space designed to facilitate that collaboration, acting as a catalyst for new ideas and their transformation into customer experience,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of Beeline Kazakhstan. “We are proud to welcome Kazakhstan's best and the brightest talent into this space, demonstrating our commitment to building Kazakhstan's digital economy not only with our products but also with our investment in people.”

“Kazakhstan's journey towards becoming a regional leader in digital innovation is well underway, and we are proud to be a partner in this transformation,” said Evgeny Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan. “This new, custom-built space will strengthen the daily collaboration between our telecom, digital, and QazCode AI teams, helping us deliver innovative products faster and more effectively in support of the Digital Kazakhstan strategy.”

Beeline Kazakhstan serves 11 million customers with mobile connectivity and two million with fixed internet services. Since 2018, the company has been executing its digital operator strategy. Over the past five years, leveraging its expertise in digital solution development, Beeline has created an ecosystem of 60 internal and external products. Beeline Kazakhstan is majority-owned by VEON.

QazCode, the software development company of Beeline Kazakhstan, is one of the largest companies in Kazakhstan. The 750-person QazCode team delivers expertise in areas such as the creation of private Large Language Models (LLMs) with a strong focus on data security, process optimization using Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and the provision of IT outsourcing services.

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit:

