Pitcher Named A Leader In The Aragon Research Globetm For Sales Enablement Platforms, 2025

- Mert Yentur, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of PitcherDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aragon Group has named Pitcher as a leader in The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2025.The Aragon Research GlobeTM highlights trends in the Sales Enablement Platform (SEP) market and evaluates vendors to consider their placement as an industry leader, innovator, specialist, or contender. According to the report,“Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.”From their analysis, Aragon Research lists Pitcher's strengths as:●Ease of use●Mobile-first application●Offline functionality●Life sciences expertise●Sales coaching and learning●eDetailing●Task and activity management"Congratulations to the entire Pitcher team for their outstanding efforts,” said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher.“We're honored to be named a Leader in the Aragon Research 2025 SEP GlobeTM - a testament to the exceptional value we aim to deliver to our global customers across every sector we serve."Of the 16 providers highlighted, Pitcher was one of only three with capabilities across seven key categories: sales communications, intelligent sales assistant, playbooks, sales content management and automation, advanced content analytics, guided selling, and coaching and learning.The Rise of AI as a Differentiator for Sales EnablementThe 2025 report mentions Pitcher's positioning as a Sales Enablement 2.0 platform, describing how it“utilizes AI to automate pre-call planning, recommend content, provide real-time coaching during customer interactions, and generate meeting summaries and follow-up tasks.”According to Aragon Research, the Sales Enablement Platform market is experiencing a transformation beyond traditional enablement approaches to AI-driven sales productivity.Pitcher has been at the forefront of this shift with the Pitcher Intelligent Agent, or PIA . PIA uses closed generative AI to provide sales reps with the right tools for success: custom and dynamic agendas, pitch decks, and follow-ups for every meeting, best-fit product recommendations for each buyer, Next Best Action recommendations to move deals forward, and analytics that help reps improve the buying experience.“Being named a Leader in the new SEP Globe by Aragon Research is a meaningful milestone that validates the vision we've had from day one: to empower sales teams with technology that is not just smart, but truly transformative,” said Mert Yentur, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Pitcher.“Our AI-driven innovations like PIA are redefining how reps prepare, engage, and close - and we're just getting started.”Learn more about Pitcher's AI capabilities:About PitcherPitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher's Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing. For more information, visitDisclaimer:Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

