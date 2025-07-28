Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FTRE Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Fortrea Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group Before The Final Deadline - FTRE


2025-07-28 09:46:19
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Fortrea Holdings, Inc. ("Fortrea" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FTRE ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between July 3, 2023 and February 28, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 1, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Fortrea overestimated the potential revenue contributions of projects initiated prior to its spinoff from Labcorp Holdings Inc. The Company overstated the cost savings it could potentially enjoy by exiting transition services agreements ("TSAs"). The Company's EBITDA targets were inflated due to these factors. The viability of the Company's business model as well as its financial prospected were overstated.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

