Fulfillment Hub USA Acquires Gulf Shore Logistics To Accelerate Order Fulfillment

Fulfillment Hub USA - A leading fulfillment company offering seamless, efficient, and cost-effective warehousing, order processing, and shipping solutions for businesses looking to streamline their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction. Specializing

Gulf Shore Logistics

Consolidates Clearwater Operations Into Miami Headquarters to Accelerate Order Fulfillment, Warehousing and 3PL Growth

- Abel Horvath, Founder & CEO of Fulfillment Hub USAMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fulfillment Hub USA , a technology enabled 3PL specializing in eCommerce order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack , kitting, returns and transportation management, has acquired Gulf Shore Logistics of Clearwater, Florida. As part of the transaction, Fulfillment Hub USA closed the Clearwater facility and is consolidating all client programs into its headquarters at 3450 NW 115th Ave, Miami, FL 33178. The transition began July 1, 2025 and is scheduled to be fully complete by August 15, 2025. Terms were not disclosed.The consolidation includes the staged transfer of approximately 900 pallets of inventory about 32 truckloads based on standard 53 foot trailer capacities together with the acquisition of Gulf Shore Logistics' racking and material handling equipment. Using these assets, Fulfillment Hub USA re engineered its Miami fulfillment center into a full narrow aisle set up that lifts storage density, shortens travel paths and increases pick and pack throughput while maintaining rigorous safety and quality standards.“Relocating roughly 900 pallets about 32 truckloads concentrates volume where we have the most automation, the deepest carrier programs and the strongest talent. The result is faster order fulfillment, more flexible warehousing, and a lower total landed cost.” said Abel Horvath, Founder & CEO of Fulfillment Hub USA.“Gulf Shore Logistics earned a reputation for hands on service, same day pick and pack and reliable two day coverage,” Horvath added.“We're excited to welcome those customers and team members. Miami HQ's narrow aisle configuration unlocks additional capacity and peak season throughput.”Transaction Overview and Rationale.Acquirer: Fulfillment Hub USA, a fast growing 3PL and fulfillment center operator serving D2C and B2B brands with comprehensive order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack, kitting, returns and transportation management..Acquiree: Gulf Shore Logistics, a Clearwater based provider of eCommerce order fulfillment, 3PL services, Amazon FBA/FBM prep, kitting and assembly and returns management..Effective Date: July 1, 2025..Network Plan: Close Clearwater and migrate all programs to Miami HQ, creating a denser, more automated operation that improves service consistency and cost per order..Inventory Relocation: About 900 pallets (≈ 32 truckloads) transferred in waves with no interruption to order fulfillment SLAs..Equipment Acquisition: Lift trucks and ancillary equipment installed at Miami to support a narrow aisle design..Jobs: Consolidation creates new roles in Miami, including a night shift plus additional supervisory and equipment handling positions.Operating a single, high utilization fulfillment center in Miami provides better carrier selection, sortation density, labor planning and facility utilization than a smaller satellite in Clearwater key drivers of cost and service in 3PL order fulfillment. Miami's proximity to major air and ground parcel hubs and port gateways further supports fast, reliable delivery across the U.S. and abroad.Miami HQ: Narrow Aisle for Density and SpeedWith racking and equipment purchased from Gulf Shore Logistics, Miami HQ now runs a full narrow aisle layout that enables:.Higher storage density without sacrificing pick accessibility..Shorter travel paths and higher pick and pack rates via optimized slotting and directed travel..Better cube utilization and staged replenishment to keep fast movers in golden zones for same day order fulfillment..Enhanced safety and quality through defined traffic patterns, scanning at each touchpoint and dedicated replenishment windows.These upgrades build on Fulfillment Hub USA's WMS, real time dashboards and multi carrier optimization that selects the lowest cost method meeting each brand's promise date.Customer Continuity and Service LevelsAll Gulf Shore Logistics customers received migration plans to the Miami fulfillment center. During the July 1–August 15, 2025 window, Fulfillment Hub USA is maintaining same day order fulfillment cut offs, outbound pick and pack quality standards and time in transit expectations. Buffer inventory and a phased schedule ensure uninterrupted D2C parcel and B2B wholesale shipping.Immediate benefits include expanded carrier options (national and regional) and zone skipping; consolidated billing and analytics that combine warehousing, order fulfillment, freight and packaging into margin per order views; enhanced returns processing with clear disposition rules; and broader value added services such as kitting and assembly, subscription box builds, custom packaging and Amazon FBA/FBM compliant preparation.Sequenced Move: ~32 TruckloadsTo relocate ~900 pallets under active SLAs, the team executed SKU profiling and slotting, wave based transfers, carrier coordinated loads about 32 truckloads and system cutovers with real time inventory updates, cycle counts and validation picks. Parallel operations remained in place until each program reached steady state in Miami.Community and Jobs in MiamiThe consolidation is creating new jobs in the Miami area, including a night shift to extend packing and replenishment windows, plus roles in inventory control, maintenance and customer success. Fulfillment Hub USA is committed to training, safety and career development as volumes grow.About Gulf Shore Logistics (Acquired)Gulf Shore Logistics was a Clearwater, Florida based 3PL offering eCommerce order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack, kitting and assembly, returns processing and Amazon FBA/FBM prep from 14550 62nd St N, Unit 3, Clearwater, FL 33760.About Fulfillment Hub USAFulfillment Hub USA is a global 3PL headquartered at 3450 NW 115th Ave, Miami, FL 33178, providing end to end order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack, kitting, returns management and transportation solutions for D2C, B2B and omnichannel brands. Led by Founder & CEO Abel Horvath, the company is a multi year Inc. 5000 honoree.

Alex Meyer

Fulfillment Hub USA

+1 786-622-1102

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.