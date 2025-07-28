Scaling Clean Energy Storage: Rheenergise Kicks Off North American Fundraising On Republic

MENAFN - PR Newswire)RheEnergise's High-Density Hydroan economical, long-duration energy storage solution, which stores abundant, ultra-low-cost daytime energy and releases it back to consumers when demand and prices rise. HD Hydro delivers affordable energy during mornings and evenings when it's needed most. The solution offers multiple benefits: it keeps energy prices low, delivers attractive returns for project owners, supports grid reliability, and accelerates the clean energy transition - making clean, affordable energy widely available.

"Our High-Density Hydro technology is a game-changer," said Stephen Crosher , CEO of RheEnergise. "It delivers the scale and flexibility the market desperately needs-between 20 and 100 megawatts per project, with up to 20 hours of storage. A typical 40 megawatt, 10 hour project would provide 32,000 typical US homes constantly for around 10 hours. With round-trip efficiencies exceeding 80%, it's probably the most effective, scalable solution on the market. This fundraising campaign allows us to bring together many more everyday investors alongside the 4,000 from Europe, on our mission to revolutionize energy across North America."

Unlike conventional pumped hydro, RheEnergise's technology uses a proprietary fluid 2.5x denser than water, enabling projects to be built on small hills rather than mountains and closer to where energy is needed. This creates broader site availability and lower costs, making the technology well suited for both urban and remote applications.

The opportunities for HD Hydro are vast. Here are three example states:

California : ~21,000 potential sites.

New York : ~6,500 potential sites.

Texas : ~6,250 potential sites.

Just 500 projects in any state would provide ~250GWh of long-duration energy storage. To put this into perspective that is more than enough to power the entirety of New York City for the day.

Funds raised through Republic will help accelerate RheEnergise's expansion in North America, including project development, technology deployment, and strategic partnerships.

"This is a pivotal moment," added Crosher. "With the demand for energy, grid pressures mounting and renewable adoption continuing to increase, North America needs scalable, proven, long-duration storage solutions. RheEnergise is here to meet that need."

About RheEnergise

RheEnergise is an energy‐storage innovator committed to delivering scalable, environmentally benign solutions that underpin the global transition to renewable power. Headquartered in London and Montreal, with a demonstration site in Devon, UK, RheEnergise's HD Hydro technology offers utilities, developers, and communities a flexible, long‐duration storage option for a decarbonized grid.

