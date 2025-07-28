Republic Services Marks Emissions Reduction Milestone In Latest Sustainability Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Republic Services, we are partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world, driving value for all our stakeholders," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our investments in Sustainability Innovation are transforming plastics circularity and advancing decarbonization solutions for customers and communities. I'm confident about the progress we've made toward our 2030 Sustainability Goals while helping our customers achieve their own goals."

Republic Services continues to make meaningful strides toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. In addition to its strong Climate Leadership results, the company reported notable progress toward its Safety, Talent and Communities goals, with a safety rate and employee engagement score well above industry and national benchmarks.

Republic Services' 2024 sustainability progress also included:



Launching 6 renewable natural gas (RNG) projects

Expanding electric collection fleet to 50 EV trucks

Installing 13,000 collision-avoidance systems in its trucks

Maintaining industry-leading employee engagement score of 86 Positively impacting more than 5 million people through community investments

Republic Services' sustainability achievements have received third-party recognition over the past year, with inclusion in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies , Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies and World's Most Admired Companies , Forbes' Net Zero Leaders and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies .

The 2024 Sustainability Report is part of a suite of sustainability reporting that includes Republic Services' 2024 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report, 2024 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. Sustainability reporting can be found on the company's website, at RepublicServices/sustainability/reporting .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices .

