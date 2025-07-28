Republic Services Marks Emissions Reduction Milestone In Latest Sustainability Report
Republic Services continues to make meaningful strides toward its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals. In addition to its strong Climate Leadership results, the company reported notable progress toward its Safety, Talent and Communities goals, with a safety rate and employee engagement score well above industry and national benchmarks.
Republic Services' 2024 sustainability progress also included:
-
Launching 6 renewable natural gas (RNG) projects
Expanding electric collection fleet to 50 EV trucks
Installing 13,000 collision-avoidance systems in its trucks
Maintaining industry-leading employee engagement score of 86
Positively impacting more than 5 million people through community investments
Republic Services' sustainability achievements have received third-party recognition over the past year, with inclusion in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies , Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies and World's Most Admired Companies , Forbes' Net Zero Leaders and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies .
The 2024 Sustainability Report is part of a suite of sustainability reporting that includes Republic Services' 2024 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report, 2024 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. Sustainability reporting can be found on the company's website, at RepublicServices/sustainability/reporting .
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices .
Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770
SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment