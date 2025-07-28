New CLR Calcium, Lime And Rust Remover Spray Named Good Housekeeping 2025 Bath Award Winner

CHICAGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelmar , the family- and women-owned manufacturer of home and industrial cleaning product lines CLR Brands®, CLR PRO®, CLR PRO MAX® and Tarn-X®, announced today the new Calcium, Lime and Rust (CLR) Remover Spray was named a Sparkling Shower Star in the Cleaning category of Good Housekeeping's 2025 Bath Awards. The full list of award winners can be found on goodhousekeeping/bath2025 .

The new Calcium, Lime and Rust (CLR) Remover Spray is the same trusted, bleach-free formula as the original CLR product but in a new spray application that quickly and easily removes tough calcium and lime deposits and rust stains on a variety of vertical surfaces including windows, siding, refrigerator shelves, ice makers, toilet tanks, tiles, faucet edges, bicycle spokes, sliding door channels, windshield wiper nozzles and grout.

"This recognition from Good Housekeeping supports what we've been hearing from customers since CLR Remover Spray came to market," said Jeffrey Pozen, president and chief operating officer of Jelmar. "The spray application works in complement with our original, pourable CLR product to easily and effectively tackle hard water stains on vertical surfaces. It's a quick and convenient way to bring the power of CLR to more places than ever."

Available on Amazon and on shelves at Walmart , CLR Remover Spray has more than 100 uses and is designated as an EPA Safer Choice product, making it a safer alternative for consumers and the environment. The bleach-free product contains no inorganic phosphates, hazardous solvents or environmentally harmful surfactants.

About Jelmar, LLC

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household cleaning products, including CLR Brands® and Tarn-X® cleaners. With powerful and effective formulas, Jelmar's products are dedicated to getting the job done in virtually every area of the home, inside and out, from the kitchen and bathroom to the patio and garage. Jelmar's CLR PRO MAX® and CLR PRO® product lines offer industrial-strength products with applications in facilities maintenance, industrial settings and food service applications. For more information, visit and follow CLR Brands on Facebook and Instagram .

