Bigid Launches AI-Powered Data Visibility And Control To Tackle Data Sovereignty And Cross-Border Transfer Risk

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data privacy, security, compliance, and AI governance, today announced new AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to automatically discover and classify sensitive data, detect cross-border data transfer risks, and proactively remediate compliance gaps before they become violations.

With new and evolving regulations, from the EU's GDPR and Brazil's LGPD to emerging U.S. cross-border data restrictions, organizations need to know exactly where sensitive data lives and how it moves. BigID's data mapping enables teams to discover and map sensitive data, identify cross-border transfers, help enforce residency policies, and proactively close compliance gaps across every regulation.

Key capabilities include:



AI-Driven data discovery, classification, and mapping for confidential and personal data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured sources-on-premises and in the cloud.

Shape and enforce data policies that align with evolving global privacy, residency, and sovereignty mandates.

Detect and surface cross-border transfer risks , including data that could be exposed to jurisdictions with restrictive or conflicting regulatory frameworks. Proactively remediate risks with AI-guided actions, reducing compliance gaps and supporting audit-ready documentation for regulators and stakeholders.

"Organizations today face an unprecedented wave of global data regulations, with data residency, sovereignty, and cross-border transfer requirements only growing more complex," said Dan Hansen, Advising Director at BigID. "Our enhanced automated data mapping empowers privacy teams to discover and map sensitive data, identify cross-border transfers, and enforce residency policies to proactively close compliance gaps across regulations."

BigID's unified platform provides privacy and compliance leaders with the continuous intelligence, automated controls, and audit-ready documentation to help manage global data obligations with confidence, in an evolving regulatory landscape, regardless of where data resides.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

