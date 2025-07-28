Makera Launches Cyclone Dust Collector: The Must-Buy Solution For Cleaner Desktop Fabrication

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is far more than a traditional shop vacuum. This new dust collector optimizes the user experience by offering a truly integrated desktop manufacturing system through its design features and performance. And what's even more exciting is that the presale launch will kick off during Makera's next Livestream onat 7 PM EDT via YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

High Performance Meets Seamless Integration

Makera's Cyclone Dust Collector is a plug and play system for any desktop CNC, not just the Carvera and Carvera Air. It delivers unmatched performance with 12 kPa suction, 900 L/min airflow , and a triple-layer filtration system that captures 99.99% particles. Despite its powerful performance, which is truly unique for a vacuum of this size, the Makera Cyclone Dust Collector is also quiet, never exceeding 70 db , which allows it to offer minimal noise and maintenance. A 6-liter dustbin offers capacity for extended continuous machining sessions without interruption.

It's clever too. The Cyclone Dust Collector has auto start / stop sensor functions which can be triggered by Makera's CNCs, a key feature intended to offer a seemless way to integrate the collector into the desktop manufacturing workflow. And like Makera's CNC milling machines, the Cyclone Dust Collector is designed to work with a wide range of materials including wood, fibers, metals, even filtering light laser engraving operations too.

"At Makera, we believe the user experience is just as important as machine performance. The Makera Cyclone Dust Collector is our response to a challenge every desktop manufacturer faces: keeping workspaces clean, quiet, and hassle-free." said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera, "By integrating smart features and plug-and-play design, we're not just adding a vacuum to the desktop manufacturing infrastructure. We're removing friction from the entire workflow."

From Desktop CNC Maker to Desktop Manufacturing Ecosystem Builder

The launch of the Cyclone Dust Collector also marks a strategic shift for the company. Since the launch of their first CNC, the Carvera in late-2021, Makera has worked to not only change the way we think about desktop production technology, but now also work to build the infrastructure layer for compact, clean, and intelligent manufacturing spaces & ecosystems. This has been a project in the works following the launch of their second machine, the Carvera Air in early 2024, through the launch of Makera CAM - an intuitive approach to preparing designs for manufacturing later that same year. Now, the Makera Cyclone Dust Collector is another step towards the company's mission.

The Cyclone Dust Collector will be available for pre-order starting on July 28th during Makera's Livestream launch event at 7 PM EDT. Preorders can be placed directly on Makera's website at , or for customers outside of North America. The retail price of the Cyclone Dust Collector is $599 USD, and a $110 coupon can be secured for the first 500 customers for just $10 during the pre-sale from July 28th.

About Makera, Inc:

Makera, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of desktop CNC milling technology, dedicated to empowering makers with safe, smart, and versatile manufacturing solutions. By continuously innovating and reducing barriers to creative production, Makera fuels a global community of makers, transforming ideas into reality.

The company's desktop CNC machines represent years of focused engineering development. Among its cutting-edge products are the Carvera and Carvera Air , two desktop CNC machines designed for precision, reliability, and ease of use. These machines are perfect for a wide range of applications, from prototyping to small-scale production, and manufacturing for scientific research, enabling makers to bring their visions to life with professional-grade results.

