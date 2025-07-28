WONDR NATION Partners With Sparket To Launch A New Pop Culture Prediction Contest

Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation in Gaming Through the New iWondr Brand

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WONDR NATION , the online gaming and entertainment company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, today announced a strategic partnership with Sparket , an innovative startup in social gaming technology. Through this initiative, WONDR NATION will launch several products under the iWondr brand, beginning with an immersive free-to-play pop culture-themed prediction contest.

Fusing technology, entertainment, and gaming, the inaugural pop culture prediction contest invites users to forecast and weigh in on trending moments, ranging from the top-grossing box office movies to music and television. Unlike traditional betting platforms, iWondr contests are built on Sparket's proprietary Social Betwork® technology, which combines prediction contests and community.

"This partnership allows us to bring a completely new, culturally relevant experience to audiences who may not typically participate in traditional gaming," said Anika Howard, CEO of WONDR NATION. "At WONDR NATION, we're committed to innovation that blends culture, technology, and community, and iWondr is a great example of that vision coming to life."

Through WONDR NATION's continued partnership with Sparket, additional product rollouts and themed contests are planned for the iWondr engagement tool for select events and activations, allowing for real-time interaction among attendees and spectators. From entertainment news to viral trends, iWondr is designed to evolve with cultural moments, engaging with users through the topics they care about.

"We created Sparket to make social gaming a more interactive experience," said Aaron Basch, CEO and Co-Founder of Sparket. "WONDR NATION's vision and commitment to audience-first innovation make them the perfect partner to roll out a new form of play that's engaging and culturally in tune."

The pop culture prediction contest is open to participants ages 18 and older nationwide, except where prohibited. Designed for social engagement, the contest is free to play with no purchase required. Users move up the leaderboard by accurately forecasting real-world outcomes in entertainment, with top scorers winning digital gift cards.

To enter the iWondr pop culture contest, visit sparket . For more information on WONDR NATION, visit wondrnation and linkedin/company/wondrnation.

About WONDR NATION

WONDR NATION is an online gaming entertainment company focused on partnering with best-in-class gaming platforms and using emerging technologies and trends to create new and exciting experiences for players. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, equality and diversity are deeply engrained into WONDR NATION's company makeup as well as its ongoing endeavors. With corporate responsibility and sustainable play serving as key driving forces, WONDR NATION is committed to educating players about maintaining healthy user habits, and developing the next generation of gaming professionals through educational programs, vocational training and employment opportunities.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located in southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian casino gaming industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of American's greatest come-back stories, featured at the world-renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casin , as well as Foxwoods El San Juan Casin , located at the iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico. The Tribe also founded Command Holdings, LLC ., a federally chartered Section 17 holding company offering expertise in government, healthcare, facilities management, and technology. Other enterprises owned by the Tribe include the innovative Wondr Nation online gaming entertainment company, a world-class golf cours , the luxurious Spa at Norwich In , Pequot Pharmaceutical Network , and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Service . For more information, please visit our website .

About Sparket

SPARKET is a customizable B2B platform that offers free-to-play and pay-to-play parimutuel betting on traditional sports, alternative events, and more. The platform is designed to help expand the user base, engage users in unique ways, and drive more revenue for partners. SPARKET's platform can be integrated into other betting platforms, websites, and apps or act as a standalone white-label solution.

SOURCE WONDR NATION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED