Parallels Recognized As A Major Player In The Inaugural IDC Marketscape For Worldwide AI-Enabled Application Streaming And Enterprise Browsers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels , a global leader in virtualization and end-user computing (EUC) solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Application Streaming and Enterprise Browsers 2025 (doc #US53004525, July 2025). This is the first time an IDC MarketScape on this topic has been published.

The report assesses vendors whose platforms enable secure, managed access to web and legacy desktop applications across distributed workforces, integrating directly with identity providers, device management systems, and security infrastructure to deliver contextual access controls and other critical features. The evaluation considers multiple Parallels workspace solutions, including:



Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) : streaming of virtual Windows apps and desktops as a full virtual desktop infrastructure solution;

Parallels DaaS (Desktop as a Service) : streaming of virtual Windows apps and desktops as a cloud-native DaaS solution;

Parallels Browser Isolation : isolation of internet traffic through remote browser isolation; and Parallels Desktop : on-device virtualization to run Windows apps and desktops on macOS.

“With a focus on simplicity and flexibility, Parallels provides a unified workspace experience that bridges traditional applications and modern web resources,” said Shannon Kalvar, Research Director for Enterprise Systems Management, Enterprise Client Platforms, Observability, and AIOps at IDC.“Parallels offers remarkable deployment versatility across diverse environments, supporting multiple hypervisors and cloud platforms including Azure and Amazon.”

IDC MarketScapes are a premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative market assessments of technology vendors for a wide range of markets. These comprehensive reports provide IT buyers with critical information on each vendor's product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors.

“As organizations navigate disruption in the traditional virtual desktop vendor landscape, complex IT environments, IT skill shortages, and growing cybersecurity threats, Parallels offers them simple, flexible, and secure solutions with all-in-one licensing to support them wherever their workloads are,” said Michelle Chiantera, CRO at Parallels.“To be included in the first iteration of this IDC MarketScape and recognized there as a Major Player is both an honor and a testament to how we at Parallels are meeting our customers' IT challenges head on.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the AlludoTM portfolio. For more information, please visit .

