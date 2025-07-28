Carlsmed's Aprevo® Powers First Personalized Cervical Spine Surgery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced the successful completion of the first aprevocervical procedure on July 14, 2025 by Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, Chief of Spine Surgery in the Department of Neurological Surgery at UC San Diego (UCSD) Health in San Diego, CA.

The aprevo® devices are designed to match the unique anatomical and alignment needs of each patient through Carlsmed's proprietary AI-powered surgical planning platform and digital production system.

Dr. Osorio, who has extensive experience utilizing the aprevo® platform for lumbar spine fusion procedures, noted,“Leveraging the aprevo® system for cervical fusion surgery allows a level of alignment which I believe is not achievable with traditional implants. The ability to customize each device to the patient's unique pathology and anatomy represents a meaningful advancement for my practice.”

“On the heels of our IPO, this first cervical procedure represents an exciting milestone as we expand our personalized surgical solutions to the cervical spine,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed.“We are proud to partner with Dr. Osorio and UCSD Health to bring this breakthrough technology to patients. Our goal is to reduce the need for revision surgeries, improve outcomes, and enhance value across the healthcare system as we work toward establishing a new standard of care.”

Carlsmed was granted Breakthrough Device designation for aprevo® cervical by the FDA and expects a US commercial launch in 2026.

