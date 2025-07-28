403
Brazil Deepens Ties with BRICS Alliance Despite Trump’s Warning
(MENAFN) Brazil is moving ahead with plans to deepen its engagement with fellow BRICS nations, despite warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, a top adviser to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed on Saturday.
The U.S. recently issued tariff threats targeting Brazil’s ties to the BRICS group and over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro. But senior presidential adviser Celso Amorim told media that the external pressure is only solidifying Brazil's resolve.
The US pressure is “reinforcing our relations with the BRICS, because we want to have diversified relations and not depend on any one country,” Amorim said, underscoring Brazil’s intent to maintain a multipolar foreign policy.
He also noted that Brazil is actively expanding cooperation with regions beyond the BRICS bloc, including Europe, South America, and Asia, in a bid to increase its diplomatic and economic resilience.
Amorim delivered a strong rebuke of U.S. actions, denouncing them as a severe intrusion into Brazil’s internal affairs. He described the level of interference as surpassing anything witnessed “even in colonial times.” “I don’t think even the Soviet Union would have done anything like this,” he added, firmly rejecting the notion that BRICS operates as an ideological alliance.
Earlier in July, President Trump announced potential tariffs as high as 50% on Brazilian goods, linking them to Brazil’s management of Bolsonaro’s ongoing legal battle. The former president is accused of attempting to subvert the democratic process following his 2022 election defeat.
Trump also threatened a blanket 10% tariff on nations he claims are “aligning themselves” with BRICS—a bloc he labeled “anti American.”
President Lula swiftly rejected the ultimatum. He responded publicly, warning Trump that he is not “the emperor of the world” and reaffirmed that Brazil would not bow to foreign dictates.
Trump, who has consistently criticized BRICS, accused the bloc—which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—of trying to undermine the U.S. dollar. He vowed to aggressively defend the currency's global dominance.
Meanwhile, Russian officials stated that although BRICS is not seeking a shared currency, 65% of trade between member countries is now settled in local currencies. Moscow emphasized that BRICS is not designed to challenge the United States, instead blaming de-dollarization discussions on what it called Washington’s “arbitrary” economic decisions.
