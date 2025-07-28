24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile And Core Gaming Continues To Advance Strategic Merger Plans Amid Strong 2025 Progress

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, and Core Gaming, a next-generation entertainment platform and IP accelerator, continue to boost their corporate developments and models, as the Companies continue to advance their previously announced merger.

The merger, originally announced in early 2025, remains on track, with key milestones achieved, and is pending final approval by NASDAQ. Both parties are working closely with regulators and advisors to complete the transaction, which positions the combined entity to capitalize on the explosive growth of the $28 billion AI gaming market while maintaining Siyata's core telecommunications business.

2025 Operational Highlights

Siyata Mobile expanded its distribution network across North America and Europe, adding new Tier-1 carrier relationships and enhancing visibility within first responder, transportation, and construction sectors. Key highlights include:



The Siyata SD7 handset earned "Verizon Frontline Verified" designation, joining an elite group of solutions vetted and approved for use by first responders operating on the Verizon Frontline network.

T-Mobile named Siyata Mobile as a key partner in its T-Priority first responder program and 5G Ecosystem that features Siyata's SD7 ULTRA, the first land mobile radio (LMR) replacement in the U.S. with mission-critical push-to-talk on 5G SA.

Formed strategic partnership with RAM Mounts, an industry leader in rugged mounting systems, to deliver advanced in-vehicle solutions tailored to Siyata's SD7, SD7 ULTRA handsets and future roadmap handsets. Growing momentum with new sales orders.

Core Gaming made significant strides in 2025, including the expansion of its offering portfolio and the development of original content and gamified experiences.

The merger will integrate Core Gaming's portfolio of over 2,100 games, which has achieved 790 million cumulative downloads and attracts 43 million monthly active users (MAUs). Core Gaming's innovative AI COMIC App, launched in May 2025, has demonstrated strong monetization and user retention, enabling creators to generate studio-quality visual content with AI tools. ValueScope, LLC, has valued Core Gaming at $185 million, fueled by its AI-based BI platform for tailored ads and optimized user revenue.

Legacy Siyata record date shareholders will retain at least 10% equity in the combined entity, supported by a special stock dividend, if necessary, with Aitan Zacharin, Core Gaming's CEO, leading the new combined company. During a May 15, 2025, AMA session, Zacharin stated, "We are committed to honoring legacy Siyata shareholders with a guaranteed 10% equity post-merger. Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering value across the entire shareholder base. Our goal-though not a forecast-is to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2025 and to have the consolidated company profitable."

A July 10, 2025, Form 6-K filing with the SEC provided key financial updates, including audited and unaudited statements for Core Gaming and pro forma combined financials, signaling the merger's advancement.

For more information, please visit or refer to the latest SEC filings at .

Please click here for a Deeper Dive on MAU Valuation Models, or insights from the ValueScope Report .







Core Gaming is an international AI-driven mobile games and applications developer headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven more than 780 million downloads, and reached more than 43 million monthly active users across 140 countries. Core's mission is to build globally scalable AI products that power entertainment, productivity, and creative expression.

