Amigo Partners With Eucalyptus To Scale AI-Powered Healthcare Delivery Across Global Telehealth Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical challenge of staff shortages within the healthcare industry, where well-timed engagement often determines patient outcomes. By providing continuous, intelligent support, the AI health assistant helps maintain patient motivation and adherence to treatment plans while capturing valuable insights that inform clinical decision-making.

"We are committed to pioneering the future of digital healthcare," said Benny Kleist, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Eucalyptus. "Working with Amigo represents a significant step forward in our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible, allowing our clinical teams to ensure every patient receives the always-on, personalized support they need to achieve their health goals."

The initial success of June, achieving a <2% human escalation rate with 100% performance on clinical safety metrics in live deployment, establishes a new benchmark for AI care delivery and validates the potential for scaled deployment across multiple therapeutic areas.

Following this deployment, Amigo and Eucalyptus plan to expand AI-powered healthcare support across Eucalyptus's broader network of specialized virtual clinics, each tailored to address specific therapeutic areas and patient populations.

To learn more about the deployment of June, Juniper's AI health assistant, please visit this link .

About Amigo
Amigo builds AI infrastructure designed to solve the trust crisis preventing widespread AI adoption in high-stakes environments. The company has developed proprietary agent architecture that enables enterprise organizations to safely create, train, and deploy AI agents built around three core principles: controllability, continuous alignment, and real-time observability. Amigo's mission is to enable the transition from AI as experimental technology to trusted infrastructure for the economy's most critical functions. For more information, visit Amigo's website or follow their page on LinkedIn .

About Eucalyptus
Eucalyptus builds and operates a house of digital healthcare companies. Founded in 2019 by Tim Doyle, Benny Kleist, Alexey Mitko and Charlie Gearside, it is now Australia's largest digital health provider and one of Australia's fastest growing companies. Eucalyptus has facilitated over one million consultations across Australia, the UK, and Germany, and is the only telehealth company in Australia certified by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) against the EQuIP6 standards for safety and quality of clinical services. For more information, visit Eucalyptus's website or follow their page on LinkedIn .

