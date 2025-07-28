Ellucian Journey Recognized In 2025 Edtech Awards For Workforce Innovation

AI-powered lifelong learning solution excels in professional skills solution category

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Journey was recognized among top technology solutions in the 2025 EdTech Awards , the world's largest recognition program for education technology. An AI-powered lifelong learning solution that connects continuing education curriculums to careers through dynamic skill mapping, Ellucian Journey is a finalist in the "Professional Skills (Workforce, Upskilling) Solution" category. Now in its 15th year, the EdTech Awards are hosted by EdTech Digest.

Connecting insights from Ellucian to data from higher education's most trusted skills and occupation taxonomy provider, Journey maps learner competencies to industry-recognized standards, delivering real-world value to students and institutions. Leveraging AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), Journey powers skill progression tracking and personalized course and career recommendations - giving learners a clear, intuitive, skills-focused experience to optimize learning pathways and achieve professional milestones.

"We are proud to see Ellucian Journey recognized by EdTech Digest as a finalist in the "Professional Skills Solution' category," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This recognition reflects Journey's role in helping institutions deliver intentional, outcome-driven student experiences that strengthen both academic and professional success."

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2025 finalists and winners! The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way. If there's one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it's this one," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

"You are the innovators who see the future not as something to react to, but as something to create. Your work is making education more inclusive, accessible, and effective-breaking barriers, unlocking potential, and preparing learners for a world that is evolving faster than ever," Rivero added.

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning - annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving over 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

