Sodexo Israel, A Leader In Catering And Facility Management For Organizations And Companies, Is Rolling Out Beyond Oil's Patented Solution At Its Premier Catering Sites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beyond Oil's Innovative Powder Captures and Neutralizes Harmful Byproducts Generated During Frying and Will be Available to Sodexo's Premier Catering Network in Israel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Israel (Sodexo), the country's largest provider of catering and building-maintenance services, and Beyond Oil Ltd . (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Beyond Oil), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that Sodexo has selected Beyond Oil as its new supplier of choice. Following a successful pilot at several key locations, Sodexo will now bring Beyond Oil's patented filter powder to additional sites across Sodexo Israel's catering network.

The Beyond Oil filter powder is a proprietary, food-safe formulation that binds and significantly reduces the array of contaminants produced as oil degrades during frying. When blended directly into the cooking oil, the powder targets free fatty acids (FFA), total polar materials (TPM), trans fats, acrylamide, anisidine value, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), carbon particles released from food, and other compounds that contribute to off-odors, discoloration, and off-flavors. This process enhances the quality and consistency of fried foods, extends oil life, lowers toxic emissions in kitchen fumes, and places the health and safety of both customers and staff at the forefront.

“We are proud to lead yet another significant advancement in sustainability,” said Udi Ben Shimol, CEO of Sodexo Israel.“Our partnership with Beyond Oil perfectly illustrates how innovation, environmental stewardship and operational efficiency can come together to benefit all of our stakeholders.”

By choosing Beyond Oil, Sodexo Israel further demonstrates its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, aligning with Sodexo's global strategy to reduce its ecological footprint and continually improve the quality of food served to its customers.

“Sodexo Israel's rollout of our solution across premier catering sites, including those serving the healthcare, defense, and leading companies across multiple industries, is a powerful validation of our technology,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.“We're proud to partner with a global leader that prioritizes health, sustainability, safety, and quality, and we look forward to working closely with Sodexo's Israeli leadership to scale this success across their global network.”

Sodexo Israel uses approximately 400,000 liters of frying oil each year. Initial results of the pilot program showed clear benefits such as improved food quality, reduced oil consumption, and very high satisfaction levels among kitchen teams and diners.

About Sodexo Israel

Sodexo Israel is the country's largest provider of catering and building-maintenance services, employing 1,800 professionals nationwide. Its catering operations deliver end-to-end management-from designing dining facilities and crafting menus with expert chefs to daily kitchen oversight. Under the TADALFM brand, the company also provides comprehensive maintenance for electromechanical systems, HVAC, electrical works and general facility management. Sodexo Israel's clients include CAL, Isracard, Israel Aerospace Industries, Assuta, Tnuva, Strauss, Osem, the Ministry of Defense and many more. As part of the global Sodexo Group-with roughly 430,000 employees in 45 countries and 80 million customers served every day-Sodexo Israel remains dedicated to enhancing quality of life through its broad range of services.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit:

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

...

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Keil Decker

Phone: 646-277-1260

...