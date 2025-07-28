Datapelago Appoints John“JG” Chirapurath As President To Accelerate Growth In Data And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Microsoft and SAP executive joins leadership team to scale platform adoption and drive enterprise impact in the accelerated computing era.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataPelago , the company behind the world's first universal data processing engine for accelerated computing, today announced that tech industry veteran John“JG” Chirapurath has joined the company as president. Chirapurath brings decades of leadership experience scaling platform businesses and shaping technology ecosystems at Microsoft and SAP. As president of DataPelago, Chirapurath will lead company strategy and execution across product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and strategic partnerships. His extensive experience leading large-scale platform initiatives will be instrumental as DataPelago continues its growth.

“DataPelago sits at the intersection of the most durable trend in enterprise software - modernizing data infrastructure to help customers do more with AI & Analytics while significantly reducing costs,” said Chirapurath.“As data volumes continue to explode, companies are looking for solutions that deliver real performance gains with compelling economics for AI & analytics workloads. This team has built something fundamentally different, and better, for today's AI-first world. I'm energized by the opportunity to help scale a platform that's truly aligned with where the industry is headed.”

Chirapurath joins DataPelago from his role as Executive Vice President at SAP, where he led product initiatives across platform, data and analytics, developer tools and AI, including SAP Business Data Cloud. Chirapurath's career with SAP spanned several years, including the role of Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, overseeing commercial strategy and go-to-market execution for SAP's platform portfolio and playing a central role in forging SAP's strategic partnership with Databricks, Confluent and others.

He has been a fixture in the tech industry for more than 20 years, serving as an active mentor and investor in the startup community. Chirapurath also serves on the board of the Chirapurath Family Endowment, supporting education equity and medical research, and sits on the advisory council for the University of Chicago's Center for Applied AI. His decision to join DataPelago reflects a shared belief with the company's founding team in building core technology that solves real customer problems, with a clear narrative around impact and value.

“JG's track record of scaling platforms and building category-defining partnerships makes him the ideal leader to step into this role,” said Rajan Goyal, CEO and Founder of DataPelago.“We are at an inflection point for enterprise AI startups, and having the right people on the team who understand both the technology and the market is critical. JG brings a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic vision and customer empathy that will help propel DataPelago into its next phase of growth.”

Chirapurath's appointment marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand adoption of its DataPelago Nucleus, the company's universal data processing engine, which accelerates any engine, on any hardware, and on any data - delivering more than 10X performance speedup.

To learn more about DataPelago visit datapelago.ai .

About DataPelago

DataPelago is unleashing the data acceleration revolution that AI demands. Today, AI's relentless hunger for data acceleration at massive scale has created the ultimate chokepoint - without economically scaled data processing, AI innovation itself will be throttled. At DataPelago, we're unleashing breakthrough thinking to transform data processing economics and ignite the next wave of AI-powered revolution.

DataPelago Nucleus is the world's first universal data processing engine built for accelerated computing, purpose-built to process any type of data, operate across any hardware, and support any query engine, delivering new price/performance benefits that make it viable to extract value from all the data in the world, igniting an AI-powered revolution.

DataPelago is backed by Eclipse, Taiwania Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Alter Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for DataPelago

...