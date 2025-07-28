Eleos Deepens Post-Acute Care Mission With Home Health, Palliative, And Hospice Care Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The National Alliance for Care at Home Financial Summit showcases the Eleos expansion for the industry

CHICAGO and BOSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos Health, the market leader in AI for behavioral health, announced its expansion deeper into post-acute care, bringing its trusted, purpose-built AI platform to home health, palliative care and hospice settings. At the 2025 National Alliance for Care at Home Financial Summit on July 28 in Chicago, Eleos will showcase how AI can ease documentation burdens, ensure compliance and improve care quality across the post-acute landscape.

By 2034, Americans over the age of 65+ will outnumber children 18 and under. The U.S. home hospice market alone is estimated to reach over $75 billion by 2032. The already heavy documentation burden for in-home care providers will explode as these demographic trends continue unless providers can access innovative tools and solutions.

Eleos is trusted by leading behavioral health organizations and care systems across the United States. Its AI-powered platform is designed to work seamlessly with providers' existing workflows - including their preferred EMRs - ensuring zero friction and fast adoption in both clinical and community-based settings.

“Post-acute care providers deliver essential support in deeply human moments,” said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-founder of Eleos.“They deserve intelligent tools that make their work easier. Eleos is proud to bring proven purpose-built AI systems to this space, supporting care that's more efficient, compliant and compassionate.”

Trusted by Providers, Built for the Field

Post-acute providers often face unique barriers: limited time between visits, emotionally complex environments, and growing documentation and compliance demands. Eleos helps them work more efficiently by:



Generating accurate, complete notes in minutes from anywhere - no app download required

Reducing documentation time by 70% or more

Providing clinical and compliance insights in real time Ensuring compliant note creation at the point of care

Whether following up with a client at home or bedside for hospice care, Eleos empowers post-acute providers to stay present with clients and their families without worrying about quality and billing standards.

Proven ROI and Operational Impact

Since launching in 2020, Eleos has delivered proven outcomes across its partner organizations, including:

3–4x greater client symptom improvement

90% of notes submitted within 24 hours

70%-plus reduction in documentation time



By improving efficiency and documentation quality at scale, Eleos helps organizations reduce burnout, minimize delays, confidently prepare for audits and streamline reimbursement cycles. That repeatable ROI - on both the clinical and financial side of care - is essential.

Innovative Partners

Early Eleos strategic partners in home health, palliative, and hospice are organizations staying ahead of the healthcare AI revolution and regulatory shifts while prioritizing provider needs and exceptional patient care.

Partners receive early access to tailored functionality, close collaboration with Eleos' product and clinical teams, and the opportunity to shape how purpose-built AI reimagines the post-acute care space. To meet Eleos at the Care at Home Financial Summit or explore a partnership, contact Isaac Greszes at ...th or sign up for a meeting here .

About Eleos

At Eleos, we believe the path to better healthcare is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies compliance and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using real-world care sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70% and boost client engagement by 2x. With Eleos, providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.