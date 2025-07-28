Change In Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal, and a member of the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of Huhtamaki. Sami will continue with Huhtamaki until the end of 2025 to help ensure a smooth transition. His successor will be announced in due course.
"I am grateful for Sami's many years of service as General Counsel at Huhtamaki and his leadership throughout the past two decades. Sami has provided steady and thoughtful legal guidance and his work has played an important role in supporting our business and ensuring we operate responsibly. We appreciate his dedication, the contributions made during his time with us, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," expressed Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.
The members of the Global Executive Team are:
Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;
Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;
Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;
Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications (as of January 1, 2026, the latest)
Ann O'Hara, President, North America;
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal (until January 24, 2026, the latest);
Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (until December 6, 2025, the latest);
Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until December 31, 2025, the latest); and
Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.
