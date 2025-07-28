Calibermind Launches 'Hitchhiker's Guide To Marketing Analytics' Series To Help Marketers Prove ROI In AI-Driven World

CaliberMind's "Hitchhiker's Guide to Marketing Analytics" Virtual Event Series

Nine‐part webinar series kicks off August 20; thought leaders from GTM Partners, MOZ, SAS, Flexera and Equifax join CaliberMind to demystify marketing analytics

Nadia Davis, VP of Marketing, CaliberMind

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CaliberMind , the GTM Intelligence and multi-touch attribution platform, today announced the launch of“The Hitchhiker's Guide to Marketing Analytics,” a live virtual series designed to help B2B marketers navigate today's complex, AI-powered landscape. Beginning Wednesday, August 20, at 1:00 PM ET, the free, nine-week program will unpack how to connect marketing activity to revenue, adapt to zero-click search, and build data literacy across go-to-market teams.

“In today's economic climate, marketers must prove their impact, yet the fragmented data landscape makes that story hard to tell,” said Nadia Davis, VP of Marketing at CaliberMind.“We're bringing together some of the sharpest minds in go-to-market to give marketers a practical playbook for understanding their data, championing AI-ready analytics, and demonstrating real value that marketing brings to the business in terms that Sales and Finance teams understand and can relate to.”

CaliberMind sees this series as part of its commitment to thought leadership in the space, helping marketers stay current as the landscape evolves. Each session brings together forward-thinking practitioners to share frontline insights on what will move the needle in 2025 and beyond. Topics include building data literacy, translating insights for the C-suite, aligning GTM teams with actionable metrics, and demystifying the practical application of AI in analytics.

“The Hitchhiker's Guide to Marketing Analytics” schedule (all sessions begin at 1:00 PM ET):

Aug 20: Move Faster – Powering Operations and Velocity through Crystal-Clear Revenue Analytics

Aug 27: B2B Marketer's Handbook to Data Literacy and Leadership to Champion AI-Ready Marketing Analytics

Sept 3: A Marketer's Survival Guide in the Age of Zero-Click Everything

Sept 10: Metrics that Matter: Demonstrating Marketing Impact to Business Outcome

Sept 17: A Practical Playbook for Marketing Reporting that Makes Sense

Sept 24: Moving Past the Points Game – Real Scoring in an Engagement-First World

Oct 1: Aligned by Design: Pitfalls and Best Practices of Marketing-to-Sales Handoff for a United Revenue Story

Oct 8: Executive Dashboards: Telling a Compelling Story with Your Data

Oct 15: The 2025 State of Attribution: Demystifying Marketing Engagement Data

Featured presenters include Rand Fishkin, Founder of SparkToro and Co-Founder of Moz; John Moran, Head of MarTech Solution Marketing at SAS; Leslie Alore, SVP of Marketing at Flexera; Sangram Vajre, Co-Founder of Terminus and GTM Partners; Drew Smith, Founder of Attributa; CaliberMind executives Eric Westerkamp (CEO) and Nadia Davis (VP of Marketing) and many others. Each session will offer actionable insights, real-world examples, and live Q&A.

Registration is now open. Marketers interested in attending can sign up and learn more at calibermind/hitchhikers-guide-to-marketing-analytics.

