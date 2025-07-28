403
Careem expands home services in partnership with Justlife
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE - July 28, 2025: Careem expands its partnership with Justlife to offer a broader range of home services to customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with services expanding to Sharjah soon.
Customers can now book specialty cleaning (including furniture, AC, and deep cleaning), packing and moving support, IV therapy and lab testing (including vitamin tests, diabetic profiling, kidney analysis, and more), and pest control services directly via the Careem app. These new offerings build on Careem’s existing Home Services powered by Justlife, which include standard home cleaning, salon and spa at home, massage, and more. All services are accessible under th‘ ‘Home Serv’ces’ section on the Careem app, with additional offerings to be launched in the coming months.
Guido Pansera, GM of Home Services at Careem, comme“ted: “Justlife has been a valued partner o’ Careem’s for over four years, enabling our customers to book home services in just a fe’ taps. We’re excited to expand the offering further and deliver even more convenience for our customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with services coming to customers in Sharjah in the nex” few weeks.”
Ali Cagatay Ozcan, Co-Founder and CEO of Justlife, commented: …#8217;At Justlife, we’re obsessed with making every booking experience exceptional. Our professionals are at the heart of that promise,’and in Careem, we’ve found a partner who shares our passion for customer care and community impact. Together, we’re making everyday life easier across the UAE, one home, one service at a tim”.”
Careem Plus members receive a 10% discount on all home service categories, with no cap on the discount value. Non-members can also access limited-time promotions and category-specific discounts via the app.
Over 70% of customers booking Home Services through Careem are Careem Plus members. On average, customers book two to three services monthly, with some scheduling over 15 sessions.
Careem Plus members also enjoy exclusive benefits across other services, including free delivery on food and grocery orders, up to 50% off dining bills via Careem DineOut, member-only rates on international money transfers through Careem Pay, cashback on rides, and more.
To explore and book the full range of home services, customers can download or open the latest version of the Careem app and sel“ct “Home Se”vices” on the home screen.
