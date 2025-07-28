403
Amaal and IOPn Partner to Pioneer Property Tokenization in Dubai
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE – 28 July 2025 – Amaal, the visionary Emirati-founded real estate developer, has announced a strategic partnership with IOPn, a next-generation blockchain infrastructure company, to collaborate on bringing tokenized property solutions to a broader global investor base. This collaboration underscores Amaal’s commitment to innovation and aligns with Dubai’s digital vision to expand access, enhance liquidity, and reshape how international investors participate in the real estate market.
The partnership reflects an innovation-led approach by both organizations to support the evolution of real estate investment, leveraging blockchain technology to make property investment more accessible and efficient, while maintaining exclusivity and long-term value. The move aligns with the Dubai Land Department’s recent real estate tokenization initiative, which aims to digitize seven per cent or $16 billion of property by 2033. Further details on specific projects or properties will be shared as the collaboration progresses.
“At Amaal, we see innovation as essential to shaping the future of real estate, and collaborating with IOPn exemplifies our forward-looking vision,” said Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal. “Through tokenization, we’re making it possible for more people to participate in real estate investment, supporting the UAE’s commitment to leadership in the digital economy and smart city infrastructure.”
Mojtaba Asadian, CEO of IOPn, commented: “This partnership with Amaal marks a pivotal step in redefining how global investors access luxury real estate. In alignment with Dubai’s regulatory framework, we are in the process of tokenizing the high-end MANSORY Residences. This initiative is not only enhancing liquidity but also setting a new benchmark for transparency, accessibility, and global participation in property ownership. At IOPn, we believe the future of real estate is on-chain, and we’re proud to build that future with visionary partners like Amaal.”
Dubai's luxury real estate market is showing strong momentum, with sales of homes priced above $10 million surging to $2.6 billion between April and June 2025. IOPn’s blockchain infrastructure, OPN Chain, is built to meet this demand, with a focus on unlocking liquidity and global accessibility for traditionally illiquid assets like luxury real estate. Through strategic collaborations with developers and regulators, the company is bridging physical and digital value with compliance-ready, scalable technology.
The tokenization of MANSORY Residences is currently in preparation, with more details expected to be announced in the coming months. The tower is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.
