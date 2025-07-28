403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tata Power powers Shaurya Bharat EV Rally 2025 through its EV charging solutions
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, July 28, 2025 — Tata Power, one India’s leading EV charging solutions provider, played a central role in powering the Shaurya Bharat EV Rally 2025, organised in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, Tata Motors and PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry).
The ‘Shaurya Bharat EV Drive’ stands as a distinguished initiative that brings together two of India’s most revered strengths — the unparalleled courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation’s resolute commitment to environmental sustainability. This electric vehicle rally, spanning from New Delhi to Adampur, Punjab, is being organized in strategic collaboration with the Air Force Adventure Wing.
This drive is conceived as a tribute to the valor and dedication of India’s defense personnel. It also serves as a compelling platform to promote the adoption of green mobility solutions, advocate for clean energy, and reinforce the principles of responsible environmental stewardship.
Traversing the route from New Delhi to Murthal, Ambala, Adampur (Jalandhar), and back, the rally featured over 30 Tata Harrier EVs and was supported end-to-end by Tata Power’s EZ CHARGE network. As the exclusive EV charging partner, Tata Power provided EV charging services at strategically located public charging stations along the route, ensuring that the rally was executed without a single disruption or range-related delay.
This rally was more than a commemorative event — it was a real-time stress test of India’s EV infrastructure under demanding, multi-city conditions. And Tata Power’s role was not just supportive; it was foundational. The company’s well-placed and high-performance EV charging points served as the operational lifeline for the convoy, making the seamless 600+ km journey possible.
By supporting this rally, Tata Power joined the nation in honouring the selfless service of our armed forces a salute powered not only by technology, but by deep respect and shared purpose.
Tata Power’s involvement in this mission reflects its broader vision of enabling electric mobility at scale across India. With over 5,400 public and captive EV charging points, more than 1.35 lakh home chargers, and 1,200+ bus charging points, the company has built a charging network that spans 600+ cities and towns, covering highways, tourist destinations, malls, commercial zones, and residential societies. This infrastructure supports all types of EVs, ensuring long-distance travel is viable not only for individual users, but for institutions, fleets, and even mission-driven convoys like Shaurya Bharat.
Till date, Tata Power’s network has enabled over 23.6 crore green kilometres globally and helped avoid more than 1 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions through electric buses alone — advancing India’s sustainability and net-zero targets. By 2030, the company aspires to scale to over 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000 public charging points, continuing to lay the groundwork for India's EV future.
The Shaurya Bharat EV Rally 2025 stands as a proud intersection of India’s clean energy ambitions and its enduring respect for the armed forces. At the heart of it, Tata Power’s seamless charging infrastructure helped convert this tribute into a high-impact national statement — proving that when purpose meets infrastructure, the road ahead is sustainable for everyone.
About Tata Power:
Tata Power Company Limited, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 15.7 GW. This portfolio spans the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing. As a pioneer in India's clean energy transition, Tata Power has 6.9 GW of clean energy generation, constituting 44% of its total capacity. Committed to achieving carbon neutrality before 2045, Tata Power has successfully partnered with public and private entities across India's generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, serving approximately 12.8 million customers nationwide.
Disclaimer:
The following press release/announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on management's current views, expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding the Company's future performance, business plans, growth prospects, competitive and regulatory environment, and other related matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements are not limited to changes in economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, alterations in the business environment, fluctuations in Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements, and other incidental factors. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements based on subsequent events, information, or developments, except as required by applicable laws and regulations
The ‘Shaurya Bharat EV Drive’ stands as a distinguished initiative that brings together two of India’s most revered strengths — the unparalleled courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation’s resolute commitment to environmental sustainability. This electric vehicle rally, spanning from New Delhi to Adampur, Punjab, is being organized in strategic collaboration with the Air Force Adventure Wing.
This drive is conceived as a tribute to the valor and dedication of India’s defense personnel. It also serves as a compelling platform to promote the adoption of green mobility solutions, advocate for clean energy, and reinforce the principles of responsible environmental stewardship.
Traversing the route from New Delhi to Murthal, Ambala, Adampur (Jalandhar), and back, the rally featured over 30 Tata Harrier EVs and was supported end-to-end by Tata Power’s EZ CHARGE network. As the exclusive EV charging partner, Tata Power provided EV charging services at strategically located public charging stations along the route, ensuring that the rally was executed without a single disruption or range-related delay.
This rally was more than a commemorative event — it was a real-time stress test of India’s EV infrastructure under demanding, multi-city conditions. And Tata Power’s role was not just supportive; it was foundational. The company’s well-placed and high-performance EV charging points served as the operational lifeline for the convoy, making the seamless 600+ km journey possible.
By supporting this rally, Tata Power joined the nation in honouring the selfless service of our armed forces a salute powered not only by technology, but by deep respect and shared purpose.
Tata Power’s involvement in this mission reflects its broader vision of enabling electric mobility at scale across India. With over 5,400 public and captive EV charging points, more than 1.35 lakh home chargers, and 1,200+ bus charging points, the company has built a charging network that spans 600+ cities and towns, covering highways, tourist destinations, malls, commercial zones, and residential societies. This infrastructure supports all types of EVs, ensuring long-distance travel is viable not only for individual users, but for institutions, fleets, and even mission-driven convoys like Shaurya Bharat.
Till date, Tata Power’s network has enabled over 23.6 crore green kilometres globally and helped avoid more than 1 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions through electric buses alone — advancing India’s sustainability and net-zero targets. By 2030, the company aspires to scale to over 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000 public charging points, continuing to lay the groundwork for India's EV future.
The Shaurya Bharat EV Rally 2025 stands as a proud intersection of India’s clean energy ambitions and its enduring respect for the armed forces. At the heart of it, Tata Power’s seamless charging infrastructure helped convert this tribute into a high-impact national statement — proving that when purpose meets infrastructure, the road ahead is sustainable for everyone.
About Tata Power:
Tata Power Company Limited, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 15.7 GW. This portfolio spans the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing. As a pioneer in India's clean energy transition, Tata Power has 6.9 GW of clean energy generation, constituting 44% of its total capacity. Committed to achieving carbon neutrality before 2045, Tata Power has successfully partnered with public and private entities across India's generation, transmission, and distribution sectors, serving approximately 12.8 million customers nationwide.
Disclaimer:
The following press release/announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on management's current views, expectations, assumptions, and projections regarding the Company's future performance, business plans, growth prospects, competitive and regulatory environment, and other related matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements are not limited to changes in economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, alterations in the business environment, fluctuations in Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements, and other incidental factors. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements based on subsequent events, information, or developments, except as required by applicable laws and regulations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment