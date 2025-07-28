5 Critical Questions To Ask Before Applying AI To Real-World Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Real-world evidence has become a vital tool for life sciences organizations to advance treatment development, meet regulatory requirements and shape their clinical trial strategies. However, this heavily relies on both high-quality data and trust in how it was generated. This webinar will provide an insightful discussion to help equip life sciences professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate discussions around applying AI to real-world data from healthcare data sources such as EHR, images and claims.

Join the featured speakers for this webinar, part of the Real-World Data in Action Series, to explore:



Current challenges in evaluating AI tools for real-world data across EHRs, claims and imaging

What separates credible AI applications from generic market applications Lessons learned from real-world projects that successfully used AI to support regulatory-grade real-world evidence

Register for this webinar to discover the key questions and considerations when applying AI to real-world data for regulatory-ready evidence.

Join Scott Schliebner, Vice President and Global Head, Drug Development Consulting, Novotech; Mariah Baltezegar, MBA, Vice President and General Manager, Provider Insights, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Tim Hoctor, Member of the Board of Advisors and Consultant, Pistoia Alliance & Evolvus; and Aracelis Torres, PhD, MPH, Senior Vice President of Data & Science, Verana Health , for the live webinar Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit 5 Critical Questions to Ask Before Applying AI to Real-World Data .

