5 Critical Questions To Ask Before Applying AI To Real-World Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks
Join the featured speakers for this webinar, part of the Real-World Data in Action Series, to explore:
-
Current challenges in evaluating AI tools for real-world data across EHRs, claims and imaging
What separates credible AI applications from generic market applications
Lessons learned from real-world projects that successfully used AI to support regulatory-grade real-world evidence
Register for this webinar to discover the key questions and considerations when applying AI to real-world data for regulatory-ready evidence.
Join Scott Schliebner, Vice President and Global Head, Drug Development Consulting, Novotech; Mariah Baltezegar, MBA, Vice President and General Manager, Provider Insights, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Tim Hoctor, Member of the Board of Advisors and Consultant, Pistoia Alliance & Evolvus; and Aracelis Torres, PhD, MPH, Senior Vice President of Data & Science, Verana Health , for the live webinar Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit 5 Critical Questions to Ask Before Applying AI to Real-World Data .
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit
For information about hosting a webinar visit /why-host-a-webinar/
SOURCE Xtalks
