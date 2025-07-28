Haggan Aviation Appoints Chris Haight As Chief Executive Officer And Equity Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Haight originally joined Haggan Aviation in 2024 as Vice President of Operations. In that short time, he has led transformative improvements in operational throughput, organizational structure, and profitability. Under his leadership, Haggan Aviation has significantly expanded its capabilities-now supporting a broad range of aircraft from small turboprops to large 20-passenger business jets. This growth includes full-service offerings such as heavy maintenance and major structural repairs, advanced avionics installations and troubleshooting, and complete interior refurbishments. Haight's strategic oversight has aligned technical infrastructure, workforce expansion, and process improvements to elevate Haggan's reputation as a one-stop shop repair station. His promotion to CEO reflects the company's commitment to long-term growth and market leadership.

In his new role, Haight will oversee all facets of the company's maintenance, avionics, interior, and quality functions, while focusing on expanded capabilities, government and commercial contracts, and market readiness for future investment or acquisition. "Stepping into the CEO role at Haggan Aviation is both an honor and a privilege," said Haight. "Our team has laid a strong foundation over the past year, and I look forward to building on that momentum with a focus on scalability, operational discipline, and long-term value creation."

Haight's aviation background includes executive and general management roles at FAA 145 MRO facilities, government contracting organizations, and veteran-owned aviation firms. He holds degrees in Computer Science and Network Engineering and maintains certifications including Project Management Professional (PMP), APICS CPIM, Six Sigma, Level II NDI, and FAA A&P licensure. He also holds credentials in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations and OSHA safety compliance , underscoring his broad expertise in both advanced technologies and workforce safety.

With Haight's promotion and equity investment, Haggan Aviation is reaffirming its long-term commitment to excellence in corporate jet maintenance and repair, while positioning the company for strategic growth opportunities in the years ahead.

About Haggan Aviation

Founded in 1996 and headquartered at Centennial Airport just south of Denver, Colorado, Haggan Aviation is a full-service FAA-approved Part 145 repair station. The company specializes in small to mid-size jet maintenance, airframe inspections, engine support, avionics, Wi-Fi/in-flight entertainment installation, and complete interior and paint services.

Visit to learn more.

Media Contact:

Michele Fuentes

Director of Marketing

Haggan Aviation

[email protected]

(303) 792-0688

SOURCE Haggan Aviation