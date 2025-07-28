Amplitech Group's AGMDC Division Joins The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub Initiative (TSTH)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announces that its AGMDC division has officially become a member of the Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub (TSTH) led by SMU. This strategic move marks a significant step towards enhancing semiconductor innovation and manufacturing capabilities across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

AGMDC specializes in the design and testing of high-performance Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) and RF subsystems tailored for space, defense, 5G, and commercial telecommunications applications. By joining the TSTH network, AmpliTech Group aims to foster collaboration with regional pioneers, share industry best practices, and contribute to the growth of the region as a formidable domestic semiconductor powerhouse.

Jim Carroll, President of AmpliTech Group's AGMDC Division stated:“Joining the Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub underscores our commitment to advancing semiconductor technology and innovation. We are excited about the opportunities to collaborate with fellow industry leaders, leverage shared expertise, and drive forward the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub is pleased to welcome AmpliTech Group as a new member,” said Suku Nair, Vice Provost for Research and Chief Innovation Officer at SMU.“Their participation will further accelerate workforce development and economic growth across the region. Through collaboration, we aim to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, expand the talent pipeline, and sharpen the nation's innovation advantage.”

The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub initiative is set to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and establish North Texas and Southern Oklahoma as key players in the global semiconductor landscape.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information about AmpliTech Group and its full suite of communications technologies, please visit .

About Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub (TSTH)

The Texoma Semiconductor Tech Hub (TSTH) is a pioneering regional initiative led by SMU, encompassing 29 counties across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Designated as one of 31 inaugural Tech Hubs by the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act, TSTH aims to revitalize and strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. The region's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and rich history in semiconductor innovation position it as a critical player in the nation's technological advancement. Through its comprehensive approach, TSTH is not only addressing immediate industry needs but also laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth and national security by reducing dependence on foreign semiconductor sources. For additional information please visit .

