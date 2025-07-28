Acura Provides Fleet Of ZDX Electric Vehicles To The Nature Conservancy To Support Critical Conservation Work

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to providing the fleet of electric vehicles, the Honda family of companies in the U.S., which includes Acura, is contributing $1 million to support the charging infrastructure and operation of the Acura ZDX fleet – reinforcing its commitment to the success of this initiative and the TNC goal to reduce operational emissions and align with its commitment to protecting the planet. The Acura ZDX electric vehicles­ will be delivered through Acura dealers nationwide to support local TNC teams across the country as they conduct fieldwork, engage with local communities and undertake conservation in remote and rural areas.

"We're proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy and Acura dealers across America to help advance sustainability by contributing to a lower-emissions future," said Mike Langel, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. "The Acura ZDX fleet will support The Nature Conservancy's important fieldwork, enabling more efficient travel to conservation sites while reducing the environmental impact of transportation."

"We are incredibly grateful to Acura for this donation," said Daniel Salzer, Director of Sustainability for The Nature Conservancy. "The donation of these vehicles has significantly accelerated our efforts to electrify our fleet, reducing our carbon footprint, and setting a powerful example of climate leadership."

Honda and TNC have a longstanding partnership that began with the Ohio chapter of TNC over 30 years ago.



In 2023, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation contributed $625,000 to support TNC programs across 10 states, amplifying a Honda goal to build a sustainable future through the company's strategic Corporate Social Responsibility Environment pillar.



In 2020, Honda donated 90 acres of land to TNC in Ohio to help protect the springs and streams that combine to form the headwaters of Big Darby Creek. Honda has also supported local TNC chapters including Alabama, California, and Indiana.

Over 30 years ago, Honda and TNC collaborated for the first time to preserve the Big Darby Creek watershed in Ohio. Since then, Honda has contributed more than $1 million to protect the headwaters of the Big Darby Creek – one of the Midwest's most biologically diverse aquatic systems and one of the healthiest tributaries to the Scioto River, which provides drinking water for tens of thousands of Ohioans.

Acura ZDX, the performance brand's first all-electric model, has a 313-mile EPA range rating1. Learn more about the Acura ZDX here .

About Acura

Acura is a leading premium auto brand committed to delivering expressive styling, innovative engineering and engaging dynamics, all built on the brand's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. The Acura lineup consists of two sport sedans, the Integra and TLX, and four sport-utility vehicles, the first-ever ADX, RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX. High-performance Type S variants further demonstrate the virtues of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Over 90% of Acura vehicles were made in America in the first half of 2025 using domestic and globally made parts. More information about Acura is available here: .

About the Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is transforming its operations to realize its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050, including decarbonization for all products and corporate activities, the use of 100% carbon-free energy; and the pursuit of resource circulation, the use of 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products. Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell-electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales globally by 2040, while also beginning electrification of Honda powersports and power equipment product lineups.

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda is offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for carbon-free wind and solar power that cover more than 80% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also supports its suppliers and independent dealerships across North America in their decarbonization efforts through the Honda Green Excellence Academy and Honda Environmental Leadership Program, respectively.

Learn more at .

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more resilient. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 81 countries and territories (40 by direct conservation impact and 41 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit nature or follow @nature_press on X.

12024 Acura ZDX RWD

Based on 2024 EPA ratings. For comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age & condition, loading, use and maintenance.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.