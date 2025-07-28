Six Doctors Banned In J & K For Unethical Referrals, Private Practice
According to government order issued by the Health & Medical Education Department, the action follows an evaluation conducted by the State Health Agency under the Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY/SEHAT Scheme, which revealed that these doctors had been violating norms and undermining the scheme's objectives.
The doctors found involved in private practice during duty hours include Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bashir (Consultant Surgeon, GMC Anantnag) with 312 cases, Dr. Ishaq (Medical Officer, DH Pulwama) with 170 cases, and Dr. Younis Kamal (Associate Professor Orthopaedics, GMC Anantnag) with 185 cases.
Additionally, three doctors were found involved in unethical referrals to private EHCPs: Dr. Vikas Gupta (Medical Officer, CHC Hiranagar) with 19 cases, Dr. Manju Kumari (Medical Officer, EH Vijaypur) with 18 cases, and Dr. Raj Kumar Bhagat (Medical Officer, DH Samba) with 12 cases.
The order states that these actions"significantly outweighed their contribution to government service, thereby undermining the objectives of the AB-PMJAY/SEHAT Scheme."
