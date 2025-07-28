Railtown AI Technologies Inc. And AI Partnerships Corp. Partner With Braiyt AI Inc. To Bring Canadian AI Innovation To Dubai And The Middle East

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") a leader in Canadian-built artificial intelligence solutions, together with AI Partnerships Corp. (aipartnershipscorp ), today announced a strategic joint partnership Braiyt AI Inc. (braiyt) to deliver cutting-edge AI technologies to Dubai and the broader Middle East region.

This alliance marks a significant step in expanding the footprint of Canadian AI innovation into one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for artificial intelligence. Under the partnership, Braiyt AI Inc. will act as a regional consultant and service provider, representing Railtown and AIP across Dubai and the Gulf states.

"Braiyt has built a reputation as a trusted Canadian AI solutions provider in the Middle East," said Cory Brandolini, CEO at Railtown AI Technologies. "Their insight into the regional market, combined with their strong local presence, makes them the ideal partner to help meet the increasing demand for advanced AI capabilities in the region."

As Middle Eastern organizations continue to pursue digital transformation, the demand for specialized AI solutions has outpaced the capacity of homegrown providers. This partnership ensures that businesses and government agencies across the Gulf can access proven, scalable technologies developed by Canadian innovators.

"Our collaboration with Railtown and AI Partnerships allows us to bring best-in-class AI solutions into a market that is eager for growth and transformation," said Warsame Ahmed, CEO of Braiyt AI Inc. "We're proud to be the bridge that connects Canada's innovation with the Middle East's bold digital ambitions."

"The relationship with Braiyt AI, in partnership with Railtown AI Technologies, opens the door and unites our shared vision and complementary strengths to deliver transformative AI solutions to the Middle East," said Dr. Tom Corr, CEO of AI Partnerships Corp. "By integrating Railtown's pioneering technology with our global network, we are co-creating a powerful platform for innovation, driving unparalleled value for businesses across diverse markets together."

"This partnership also opens the door for future collaboration with other members of AI Partnerships Corp.'s growing global network of Affiliates who provide AI based solutions and tools addressing varies vertical market sectors," said Dr. Tom Corr, CEO of AI Partnerships Corp. "This partnership is another notable example of the AI Partnerships Affiliates leveraging their technical strength and world-wide presence."

About AI Partnerships Corp.

AI Partnerships Corp. is on a mission to make AI more accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes. By leveraging the technology and expertise of its Affiliate Network-comprising over 150 AI solutions providers-AI Partnerships supports the mass adoption of enterprise AI globally. Learn more at .

About Braiyt AI Inc.

Braiyt AI Inc. is a Canadian technology company specializing in delivering next-generation solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision. Originally founded with a mission to reshape metrics in retail environments, BR[AI]YT has since expanded its capabilities across multiple industries.

The company supports both business and government clients in planning and executing effective AI implementation strategies-whether they're just beginning their AI journey or enhancing existing capabilities. BR[AI]YT focuses on harnessing the transformative power of AI to create smarter, more efficient, and seamlessly connected physical spaces.

Through innovative, AI-powered solutions, BR[AI]YT aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve user experiences, and drive sustainable growth. With a strong presence in the Middle East and a growing reputation for excellence, BR[AI]YT is on a mission to become the leading force in AI-powered digital transformation in the region and beyond. Learn more at .

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) is a leader in developer productivity tools and agentic frameworks. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for engineering teams worldwide. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern development teams work. Learn more at .

