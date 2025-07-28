

Collaboration on Development and Supply of Next-Generation AI Chiplet and Server Software Development and Verification by 2026; Large-Scale Mass Production Expected

SEOUL, South Korea, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAsia SEMI (CEO DS, Shin), a system semiconductor design specialist subsidiary of CoAsia, is supporting the development of AI chiplet and software solutions for data centers by providing its advanced packaging technologies to Rebellions (CEO Sung hyun, Park), a Korean AI semiconductor unicorn.

CoAsia SEMI and Rebellions Join Forces to Jointly Develop Next-Generation AI Chiplet Based on REBEL

Continue Reading

On July 22, Rebellions and CoAsia SEMI held a signing ceremony at Rebellions' headquarters to finalize an agreement for the development of new chiplet package based on REBEL, Rebellions' next-generation AI chiplets. The event was attended by the CEOs of both companies and CoAsia Group Chairman Lee Hee-jun, and the two companies agreed to form a partnership to cooperate in building a global AI ecosystem.

The two companies first collaborated in April by jointly securing a national project to develop a multi-petaflops PIM server chiplet. The new joint development agreement marks a deeper level of collaboration aimed at commercializing data center products, and will incorporate CoAsia SEMI's expertise in 2.5D silicon interposer, advanced package development, and manufacturing technologies. Compared to conventional single SoC architectures, chiplet-based design offers superior design flexibility, yield, and optimization in power and performance, making it a core technology for AI and HPC servers in data centers.

The companies expect to complete development and verification by the end of 2026 and plan to supply large-scale production volumes to domestic and global AI data centers.

This collaboration also includes participation from global OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) and IP leaders. It is expected to establish a full ecosystem for addressing the global AI semiconductor market. With the completion of a comprehensive global semiconductor value chain encompassing fabless design, packaging, OSAT, and IP, the companies aim to lay the foundation for expansion into major AI/HPC markets including the United States, Europe, and Japan.

This collaboration with CoAsia SEMI involves the joint development of an expanded heterogeneous chiplet-based product that builds upon the REBEL architecture and incorporates I/O dies and HBM3E. The joint project is expected to expand the REBEL product roadmap.

"This collaboration is part of Rebellions' strategy to diversify its AI semiconductor product lineup in response to the rapidly evolving AI market," said Sung hyun, Park CEO and Co-founder of Rebellions.

"It signals the full-scale application of REBEL's chiplet architecture and CoAsia SEMI's advanced packaging capabilities. Through strategic collaboration with key partners like CoAsia SEMI, we will build a the next-generation packaging ecosystem that goes beyond development and leads all the way to mass production and commercialization."

DS Shin, CEO of CoAsia SEMI, stated,

"The strategic technical collaboration between CoAsia SEMI and Rebellions - which brings together design, packaging, and software technologies - will play a pivotal role in shaping the AI semiconductor ecosystem.

Following this agreement, we plan to expand development and mass production supply with a Tier-1 AI customer in the United States soon, and will continue to secure our technological leadership in the fast-growing global AI semiconductor market."

About CoAsia SEMI

CoAsia SEMI is a Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner. The company specializes in advanced semiconductor design, silicon interposer development, and 2.5D/3D packaging technologies for AI and HPC markets.

About Rebellions

Rebellions is a South Korea-based AI semiconductor company focused on developing high-performance, energy-efficient accelerators for enterprise AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers.

SOURCE CoAsia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED