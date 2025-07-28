Husqvarna And Daniel Stowe Conservancy Partner To Advance Sustainable Groundskeeping In North Carolina

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sustainability is at the heart of Husqvarna's mission to power a greener future. Husqvarna is committed to reducing the environmental impact of outdoor equipment through clear goals, including reducing absolute CO2 emissions by -35% and launching 50 new Circular Innovations by the end of 2025.

As Stowe's Preferred Equipment Provider, Husqvarna will support the Conservancy's transition to long-term, low-noise, and emission-free solutions-including Husqvarna Automower® robotic mowers and battery-powered tools -helping advance its conservation goals while complementing its existing fleet.

Beyond grounds maintenance, the partnership includes sponsored community events, volunteer opportunities, and collaboration through Stowe's Sustainability Advisory Committee.

"We are thrilled to team up with an organization like the Daniel Stowe Conservancy, which shares our deep roots in the Charlotte community and a bold vision for sustainability," said Alex Trimboli, Senior Director of Marketing. "This partnership kicks off an exciting future of collaboration, making a lasting impact not only on the Conservancy's beautiful landscape but on our city's environmental future."

Daniel Stowe Conservancy is an ecological haven featuring woodlands, wetlands, grasslands, and the 90-acre Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. Open daily to the public, it serves as a space for community connection, environmental education, and outdoor exploration. Guided by the vision of founder Daniel J. Stowe, the Conservancy is deeply committed to conservation through native plant restoration, prairie revitalization, and sustainable practices, including its shift to low-emission equipment through this partnership.

"As we become even stronger stewards of these expansive grounds, minimizing emissions and reducing sound pollution remain top priorities," said Jason Bonham, Director of Horticulture at the Daniel Stowe Conservancy. "Partnering with Husqvarna allows us to replace most of our gas-powered tools with cleaner, quieter battery-powered alternatives, enhancing our efficiency, safety, and long-term sustainability."

As the Preferred Equipment Provider, Husqvarna supports Daniel Stowe Conservancy's environmental mission by supplying a comprehensive range of equipment, including battery and gas-powered products. Both organizations recognize that each technology serves a distinct purpose, with emphasis placed on selecting the appropriate equipment for the job.

