Venice Comprehensive Dentistry Announces Rebranding

VENICE, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice Comprehensive Dentistry , formerly operating as Florida Dental Implant Center, today announced its official rebranding. The name change reflects the practice's expanded scope of services and ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive dental care to patients throughout the Venice community.

The rebrand underscores the practice's continued growth and evolution from a primarily implant-focused center to a full-service dental practice offering a wide range of general, cosmetic, and restorative treatments. While maintaining its expertise in implant dentistry, the practice now provides a broader array of services designed to address the complete oral health needs of its patients.

"Our decision to rebrand from Florida Dental Implant Center to Venice Comprehensive Dentistry was motivated by our commitment to offering an extensive range of dental services to the community," said Dr. Ryan Holbrook, DMD. "We take pride in ensuring our patients receive top-quality care for all their dental needs, not just dental implants."

Added Dr. Nicole Swanson, DMD: "We are always committed to uncompromised personal service and excellence in dentistry, and while we still have a strong focus on dental implants, the name change to Venice Comprehensive Dentistry highlights the comprehensive range of services that we offer at our office."

Venice Comprehensive Dentistry offers an extensive range of services, including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, teeth whitening, sedation dentistry, and preventive care, supported by advanced technology and a patient-centered approach.

About Venice Comprehensive Dentistry

Venice Comprehensive Dentistry, located in Venice, Florida, delivers comprehensive dental care combining advanced technology and individualized treatment plans. Led by Dr. Ryan Holbrook, DMD, and Dr. Nicole Swanson, DMD, the practice serves patients seeking preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry in a modern, welcoming environment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 941-484-3885 or visit . The office is located at 200 Capri Isles Blvd, Unit 1A, Venice, FL 34292.

SOURCE Venice Comprehensive Dentistry

