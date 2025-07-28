Guardforce AI Implements Smart Solutions And AI Applications In Thailand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launched Strategy Toward AI-Driven Growth

NEW YORK, NY, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) (“Guardforce AI” or the“Company”), a global integrated security solutions provider specializing in secured logistics, AI, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced the successful launch of its smart solutions and AI applications at its rebranding event hosted by its Thai subsidiary, Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited (“GFCS”), on July 25, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event brought together key clients and regional stakeholders to witness the Company's transformation. During the event, GFCS introduced its refreshed brand identity and expanded business portfolio with two updated solutions: Smart Cash Solution and Smart Retail Solution. The company also presented its first AI Agent application and shared its strategic vision for the future, demonstrating Guardforce AI's strategic commitment to advancing AI-driven services and positioning itself as a technology-forward partner.

Smart Cash Solution is designed to support back-office cash management automation by streamlining cash handling processes and improving accuracy. Smart Retail Solution offers comprehensive functionalities such as customer flow analysis, inventory management and behavior pattern recognition. The solution serves diverse retail environments, from supermarkets and convenience stores to shopping malls.

Looking towards the future, Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, commented,“Our track record has proven our capability to integrate AI solutions that address real-world business challenges. Earlier this year, we launched our first AI agent implementation in travel, DeepVoyage Go (DVGO), which empowers experienced travel advisors for high-quality travel planning services. DVGO is based on our advanced AI platform designed to understand client intentions and deliver personalized solutions that enhance sales and marketing effectiveness while improving operational efficiency. This platform represents the next evolution of our service capabilities, enabling us to serve our clients even better by providing intelligent, tailored solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. It supports Guardforce AI's broader mission to expand recurring revenue streams through high-margin, tech-enabled services.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing on 42 years' operational experience, a premiere long-term customer base, and well-established sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit Twitter: @Guardforceai .

