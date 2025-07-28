Hyperautomation Market Expected To Grow 30.4% Annually To $98.3 Billion By 2031

Hyperautomation Market

Rising digitalization, automation in manufacturing, and advanced tech adoption are fueling growth in the global hyperautomation market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The hyperautomation market involves using advanced technologies to automate processes and enhance human activities. It leverages a wide range of tools to achieve sophisticated automation across functions like analysis, design, discovery, measurement, monitoring, automation, and re-evaluation. This technology accelerates business transformation by automating complex processes that typically require human knowledge. The market is segmented by Enterprise Size, Application, Industry Vertical, Offering, and Deployment Mode.According to the report, the global hyperautomation market generated $6.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $98.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 30.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 335 Pages) at:Digitalization of traditional manufacturing plants, increased adoption of automated manufacturing processes by various industries, and high growth of digital transformation with advanced techniques in hyperautomation drive the growth of the global hyperautomation market. However, lack of skilled manpower and trainers in hyperautomation and high initial cost of automation system are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for automation among major industries presents new opportunities in the coming years.Hyperautomation is the fusion of automation and robotics technologies such as artificial intelligence in a single system. Through this technology, robotic process automation is combined with technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. By analyzing the data, artificial intelligence or machine learning facilitates decision-making.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global hyperautomation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing need to increase their production and automate the process to reduce human interference during the production cycle. However, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase their business reach and the cost-effectiveness of hyper automation suitable for their requirements.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Based on application, the supply chain segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hyperautomation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as automation platform can connect all systems and create a centralized location for employees to access information, providing complete process visibility and orchestration. However, the human resources segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2022 to 2031, as it allows tracking data across HR functions, allowing companies to analyze different processes and their effectiveness.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global hyperautomation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as they are helping business enterprises to secure their IT infrastructure. However, the services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to, increasing demand for automation services among industries.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hyperautomation market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization and surge in middle-class consumers in developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sneaker more desirable for consumer of all age groups. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to growing number of companies going digital and increasing digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.Get More Information Before Buying:Covid-19 Scenario1. The hyperautomation market has recorded continuous investments for its development and has become a massive contributor to the economic growth before 2020.2. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation the global lokdown, which resulted to substantial impact the value chain of the hyperautomation market.3. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted almost all the industries globally including hyperautomation and machinery. As a result, a drop was witnessed in the growth trend of the market during the first half of 2020.4. Nevertheless, the demand is expected to increase in the post-pandemic, due to the growing concern for smart automation, energy and resource efficiency.Leading Market Players: -Appian,Automation Anywhere,ALLERIN TECH PVT LTD,Catalytic,Celonis,Decisions,ElectroNeek Robotics Inc,G1ANT,Laiye,OneGlobe LLC,Infosys Limited,SolveXia,Tata Consultancy services,Microsoft Corporation,IBM Corporation,Process MakerAutomateThese players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the hyperautomation industry.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Other Trending Reports1. Financial Analytics Market2. Data Center Colocation Market3. Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.