Healthlynked Launches New Enterprise Healthcare Solutions Website And Upgraded Provider Directory To Expand Strategic Value Across The Healthcare Market

NAPLES, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a pioneer in healthcare technology and patient engagement, today announced the launch of its newly designed, , along with significant enhancements to its consumer-facing provider directory. These developments further position HealthLynked as a key technology partner for organizations across the healthcare landscape.

A Central Hub for Strategic Healthcare Partners

The new website serves as a dedicated platform for HealthLynked's commercial partners, showcasing solutions tailored for:



Insurance Carriers & TPAs – Streamlined patient engagement, population health tools, and cost-containment services.

Pharmaceutical Companies – Access to real-world data for clinical research, engagement, and recruitment.

Advertising & Marketing Firms – Targeted healthcare campaigns leveraging HealthLynked's consumer network.

ACOs & Healthcare Networks – Technology for coordinated care, data insights, and patient communication. Large Employers & PEOs – Telemedicine access, benefits navigation, and tools for managing employee health costs.



"Our new Enterprise Healthcare Solutions Website is a reflection of our expanding role in the healthcare ecosystem," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "This platform communicates the value we deliver to healthcare stakeholders and reinforces our commitment to scalable solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs."

Enhanced Provider Directory Empowers Patients with Smarter Tools

Alongside the new partner-focused site, HealthLynked has implemented major upgrades to its national provider directory, aimed at enhancing the user experience:



Improved Performance – Faster load times and smoother navigation. Localized Provider Suggestions – Users viewing a provider profile will now see dynamically generated suggestions for similar providers nearby, increasing care options.



These enhancements give patients more flexibility and transparency in choosing providers that fit their specific needs.

"Our mission has always been to improve healthcare access and coordination," said Dr. Dent. "The improvements to our platform reflect our continued investment in technology that supports both personalized patient care and enterprise-scale efficiency."

Advancing HealthLynked's Strategic Vision

Together, the new Enterprise Healthcare Solutions Website and upgraded provider directory demonstrate HealthLynked's commitment to innovation across all touchpoints-strengthening strategic relationships and empowering consumers with better tools to manage their health.

About HealthLynked Corp

HealthLynked Corp. is transforming healthcare through a cloud-based platform that connects patients and providers nationwide. With secure medical record management, AI-driven insights, and a robust provider directory, HealthLynked delivers improved access, cost savings, and coordinated care for consumers and enterprise clients alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

