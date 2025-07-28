403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alaska Airlines demands downing of all its flights over IT outage
(MENAFN) Alaska Airlines has requested a temporary halt to all its flights following an IT outage that began Sunday night, the airline and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.
The airline reported the issue started around 8 p.m. Pacific Time and has significantly impacted its operations. As a result, Alaska Airlines asked for a system-wide ground stop affecting both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights until the problem is fixed.
A spokesperson apologized for the disruption and warned travelers that operational delays may continue throughout the evening, advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The airline’s website also confirmed ongoing technical difficulties, and the FAA’s status page showed that the ground stop impacted all destinations served by Alaska Airlines’ mainline fleet.
The airline reported the issue started around 8 p.m. Pacific Time and has significantly impacted its operations. As a result, Alaska Airlines asked for a system-wide ground stop affecting both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights until the problem is fixed.
A spokesperson apologized for the disruption and warned travelers that operational delays may continue throughout the evening, advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The airline’s website also confirmed ongoing technical difficulties, and the FAA’s status page showed that the ground stop impacted all destinations served by Alaska Airlines’ mainline fleet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment