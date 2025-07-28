Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alaska Airlines demands downing of all its flights over IT outage

2025-07-28 07:32:29
(MENAFN) Alaska Airlines has requested a temporary halt to all its flights following an IT outage that began Sunday night, the airline and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

The airline reported the issue started around 8 p.m. Pacific Time and has significantly impacted its operations. As a result, Alaska Airlines asked for a system-wide ground stop affecting both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights until the problem is fixed.

A spokesperson apologized for the disruption and warned travelers that operational delays may continue throughout the evening, advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline’s website also confirmed ongoing technical difficulties, and the FAA’s status page showed that the ground stop impacted all destinations served by Alaska Airlines’ mainline fleet.

