Vietnam Blockchain Association Renamed To“Vietnam Blockchain And Digital Assets Association”

On July 25, 2025, the Vietnam Blockchain Association officially announced its new name: Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA). The new name reflects the Association's shift in direction, from promoting blockchain technology to becoming a central force in shaping and leading the development of Vietnam's digital assets market and blockchain ecosystem, starting with the VBSN.







100% of delegates approve renaming to Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association

A representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the new name demonstrates VBA's progressive vision and timely adaptation to the emerging digital assets market. The renaming decision was unanimously approved by 100% of the Executive Committee, members, and representatives from government agencies including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Technology during the Association's Extraordinary General Meeting in 2025.

This event took place in the context of Vietnam issuing a series of strategic policies guiding the development of blockchain and digital assets. On October 22, 2024, the Prime Minister signed Decision No. 1236/QĐ-TTg to announce the National Blockchain Strategy, aiming for Vietnam to become a regional leader with international standing in blockchain by 2030.

According to Decision No. 1131/QĐ-TTg issued on June 12, 2025, blockchain is listed among 11 strategic technologies. Notably, the Digital Technology Industry Law, passed on June 14, 2025 and effective from January 1, 2026, officially recognizes digital assets as legally protected assets. According to Ms. Nguyễn Vân Hiền, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of VBA,“This name change not only reflects our alignment with global trends but also affirms our determination to promote the integration of blockchain technology and digital assets into Vietnam's legal, financial, and public service systems, helping the country to participate in the global digital transformation actively.”

The General Meeting also approved the addition of eight new Executive Committee members, expanding the leadership body to 28 members. Mr. Phan Đức Trung was reappointed as Chairman of VBA, alongside three Vice Chairwomen and Chairmen: Ms. Nguyễn Vân Hiền, Mr. Nguyễn Trọng Khang, and Mr. Phan Chiến Thắng.









Chairman Phan Đức Trung outlines 5-year strategic plan (2025–2030)

Looking ahead to the 2025–2030 period, VBA aims to support at least 50 domestic enterprises in deploying blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions on the VBSN platform. The Association will also pilot at least three public services using blockchain and develop two fintech initiatives applying blockchain in the financial and banking sectors.

Chairman Phan Đức Trung emphasized,“With our new name, an expanded strategic direction, and a strengthened leadership team, VBA is entering a new phase of strategic development. In this stage, technology is no longer merely a goal, it is a driving force for innovation, enhancing national competitiveness and contributing to Vietnam's presence on the global digital economy map.”

