Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
| Number of
shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
| Transaction value,
DKK
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,785,754
|1,971,825,872
|21 July 2025
|23,000
|1,046.21
|24,062,943
|22 July 2025
|28,000
|1,044.52
|29,246,450
|23 July 2025
|9,000
|1,054.48
|9,490,309
|24 July 2025
|24,132
|1,061.07
|25,605,790
|25 July 2025
|20,000
|1,059.01
|21,180,145
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,889,886
|2,081,411,509
With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,172,236 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.7% of the Company's share capital.
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detail in the spreadsheet attached to this Company Announcement.
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.
CONTACT
For more information, please contact:
| Investor Relations
BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
...
| Corporate Communications
JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
...
|
ADAM FUGLSANG
Director, Investor Relations
+45 6167 7425
...
|
Attachments
-
Pandora_Company_Announcement_No_961
Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_961
Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment