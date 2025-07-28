Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Signs Landmark Collaborative Agreement With Government Agency In Southeast Asia To Advance Spider Silk Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the formal signing of a multi-year agreement with a government agency in Southeast Asia to support the scale-up of its recombinant spider silk production.

This agreement is the result of many years of groundwork by Kraig Labs and marks a significant step in the Company's ongoing efforts to commercialize next-generation biomaterials. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs will gain access to government-supported rearing facilities, technical personnel, and infrastructure critical to accelerating production and expanding operational capacity.

"This milestone reflects many years of work by our senior management and on-the-ground team," said COO of Kraig Labs, Jon Rice. "With the support of this agreement, we are now positioned to move more quickly and efficiently toward large-scale commercialization."

Kraig Labs expects to take possession of the new facility and initiate operations in early August.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

...