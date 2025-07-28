Cybercatch Announces Agreement With Strategic AI Solutions Reseller Partner To U.S. Government Agencies To Drive Large Sales
For security and confidentiality reasons, the name and details of the reseller partner are not disclosed for now, however, it is a strategic reseller of best-in-class AI technology solutions to various U.S. government agencies with long-term contracts and relationships.
This announcement follows the signing up of another strategic reseller partner to U.S government agencies announced earlier on July 2, 2025.
"CyberCatch is delighted to join forces and accelerate sales of our unique AI-enabled cyber risk mitigation solution by the reseller partner to drive large sales to U.S. government agencies," said Sai Huda, CEO.
"This partner specializes in reselling AI technology to U.S. government agencies and complements the other partner announced on July 2, 2025, with existing contracts with different agencies. Partnering with world-class sales distributors is a key strategy to accelerate sales and growth for CyberCatch and we will be announcing others to take advantage of emerging opportunities in select vertical markets and accelerate business growth," continued Huda.
To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative solution and watch demo, visit CyberCatch .
About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: .
