Bodega Ai And Signapay Launch Strategic Partnership To Empower Small Business Owners With Smarter, Faster, More Profitable POS Solutions

"Bodega Ai isn't just another POS-it's your smartest employee, ready on day one," said Jason Diaz, Founder of Bodega Ai. "From Ai-powered revenue generation, instant language adaption, and frictionless onboarding, we're giving small retailers the kind of power the big chains take for granted."

At the core of Bodega Ai is its adaptive AI engine-offering real-time inventory suggestions, customer behavior analysis, and automated sales reporting that helps business owners make sharper decisions, faster. The platform is currently available in over 12 languages , with the ability to add more as needed, making it a go-to solution for diverse, multilingual communities.

To ease startup pains, Bodega Ai comes pre-loaded with more than 200,000 of the most sold retail SKUs , allowing new merchants to hit the ground running-no tedious data entry required.

" This is the most intelligent and accessible POS solution we've ever brought to market, " said Matt Nern , Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at SignaPay. " Pairing AI-driven insights with PayLo Dual Pricing gives merchants an unbeatable edge from day one-better tools, faster setup, and stronger profits. "

Limited-Time Offer: Free POS System

As part of the national rollout, qualifying SignaPay Partners are eligible to place a Bodega Ai POS system free of charge to the merchants they serve.

For details and eligibility, interested SignaPay Partners are encouraged to connect with a SignaPay Relationship Manager to learn more about this exclusive opportunity. Not a SignaPay Partner? Reach out to Matt Nern today at [email protected] or call today 877-751-2891 to learn more.

About Bodega Ai

Bodega Ai is an advanced, AI-powered point-of-sale system designed for the modern entrepreneur. With multilingual support, smart inventory tools, and intuitive reporting, Bodega Ai empowers merchants to launch and grow with confidence.

About SignaPay

SignaPay is a payment technology provider and the pioneer of PayLo Dual Pricing , the most trusted and compliant dual pricing solution in the U.S. SignaPay helps businesses improve profitability with innovative, transparent payment systems tailored for small business success.

