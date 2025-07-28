Modine Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

RACINE, Wis., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report and 2030 sustainability targets. The report highlights continued efforts to reduce emissions, conserve resources, foster a culture of safety and ethical behavior, and partner with customers and suppliers.

The centerpiece of Modine's 2030 targets – a 30% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operations based on a 2018 baseline – builds on long-standing 80/20 efficiency efforts, supports customers' decarbonization goals, and demonstrates commitment to sustainable value creation. The company will review progress on these targets and provide updates in future sustainability reports.

"Our purpose drives us to deliver sustainability performance for our customers, employees, communities, and planet," said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "Our 2030 sustainability targets serve as a unifying call-to-action for our global teams and a demonstration of commitment to our stakeholders as we continue to evolve our portfolio of mission-critical thermal solutions."

The 2025 Sustainability Report includes enhanced metrics and KPIs, enabled by efforts to efficiently leverage global reporting tools and frameworks. In addition, the report highlights key achievements during the past fiscal year such as one of the best safety performance records in the company's history; reductions of facilities' emissions, energy intensity, waste, and water usage; and progress on building a sustainable supply chain strategy.

The report also marks the first reporting of select categories of Scope 3 emissions. Modine is committed to furthering its climate and sustainability strategies in alignment with its customer goals and regulatory footprint.

"Sustainability is a team effort, and it requires us to work hand-in-hand with our global employees and partners," said Erin J. Roth, Modine Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, who leads the company's sustainability program. "We are proud to highlight the collaborative efforts of our colleagues as we work together every day to engineer a cleaner, healthier world."

Learn more about Modine's efforts by reading our 2025 Sustainability Report, available at Modine .

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.

